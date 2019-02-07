Once you've managed to break into my ~inner circle~ you'll soon find out that I go all out for Valentine's Day. Every year on Feb. 14, I present each and everyone of my BFFs with adorable love letters, I usually bake a few batches of pink and red cookies, and — if you're lucky — I might even send a super festive e-card to your inbox when you least expect it. Anyway, I will definitely be seeking out something to tide me over while I'm prepping for the most romantic lovey-dovey day of the year, and luckily, Starbucks' Cherry Mocha for Valentine's Day 2019 is back for a festive sip. Honestly, it's a freakin' godsend.

The Cherry Mocha will be returning to Starbucks locations nationwide for the second year in a row as of Feb. 7, and if you couldn't tell, I am seriously stoked. The undeniably sexy drink highlights rich flavors of chocolate and tart notes of cherry, according to the press release, combining hot espresso with slightly sweet mocha sauce, steamed milk and — of course — candied cherry syrup. All of that is topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled in sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles. Aside from the fact that it tastes absolutely divine, it's straight-up gorgeous, and is sure to put you in the V-Day spirit, if you somehow aren't at that point already.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

The best part of all is that you can try this tantalizing beverage in a wide variety of styles. Maybe you want to warm up with a hot beverage, or you might rather cool down with something iced or blended. Either way, your barista will be able to prepare the Cherry Mocha in any way you'd like, according to the press release. Make sure to get yourself to Starbucks quickly, though — the Cherry Mocha beverages will only available through Valentine's Day on Feb. 14.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

OK for real though, how good does that look? The Cherry Mocha is about to bring each and every one of my coffee breaks to the next level.

After you've sufficiently warmed up with a hot Cherry Mocha, cool back down with Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month, the effortlessly romantic Dipped Strawberry Blizzard. It's comprised of vanilla soft serve ice cream, which is carefully blended with actual chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate. All of that is drizzled in a delectable a strawberry topping, and honestly, it can't be beat. IMO, there are very few things that surpass the glorious combination of strawberries and chocolate, and honestly, I'm already salivating.

Starbucks is seriously coming in clutch right now by helping me prepare for the most important day of February. There's no doubt in my mind that all the espresso, mocha, and cherry syrup will be fueling my late night baking, note-writing, and e-card sending sessions. At the end of the day, there is truly nothing more romantic than the delectable combination of cherries and chocolate, and if you ask me, this is probably the sweetest gift I could have asked for. Starbucks has truly stolen the key to my heart.