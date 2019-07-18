The peak of summer has officially arrived, which means it is hot outside (like, really hot). If you're trying to escape the sun for a little while and cool off with a friend, head to Starbucks and grab a drink. Actually, while you're there, grab two drinks — because one of them will be free. That's right: Starbucks' July 18 Happy Hour is a BOGO deal that'll help you and your buddy score a beverage on the house. As per usual, there are certain rules that you'll have to follow in order to partake in the deal. Don't worry, though; I'll give you the deets.

First things first: You'll have to choose from certain beverages in order to score a complimentary sip during Happy Hour (because not everything on the menu is included). According to an email from Starbucks announcing the event, the buy-one-get-one deal is only good for Frappuccino beverages and espresso beverages that are at least a grande in size. If you follow those guidelines and order one of those, you'll be able to get one for free. Just keep in mind that the complimentary sip needs to be "of equal or lesser value" to the drink that you bought, according to Starbucks' email.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The second "rule" that I'll discuss is about the Happy Hour's time frame (because, no, you won't be able to pop in whenever you want and score a free sip). Like always, Starbucks' July 18 Happy Hour will begin at 3 p.m. local time, which gives you the perfect excuse to escape work with a coworker and score a couple afternoon pick-me-ups.

While you're at Starbucks during the event, there are a few more things that you should keep in mind. According to the company, Starbucks Reserve beverages, ready-to-drink beverages, hot coffee, and iced coffee are all excluded from the Happy Hour deal. Therefore, you'll have to stick with Frappuccino or espresso beverages during your outing (which definitely isn't a bad thing).

If you aren't sure what to get, you can always try the company's new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato. Between its "whipped cloud cold foam," toffee nut taste, and caramel-mocha drizzle, it's a summer must-have.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Now that you know what kind of drinks you can order during the Happy Hour (and when you can order 'em), you're probably wondering how you can take advantage of the deal. A few things have changed, so listen up.

In order to partake in Starbucks' July 18 Happy Hour (and every other Happy Hour after that), go ahead and download the Starbucks app. Once it's downloaded, open the app and head to your inbox. There, you should see a notification about the Happy Hour (if you do, then you're in the right spot). When you find it, you can click on it and redeem the offer at your local participating Starbucks store.

With all of that being said, you don't have to be Starbucks Rewards member to take advantage of the deal. But if the Happy Hour inspires you to stay in the loop for even more cool perks (like birthday drinks, free coffee refills, and more), you can sign up for the program here.