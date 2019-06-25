Now that it's officially patio season and temperatures are starting to warm up, I've completely switched over to iced sips on my Starbucks runs. If you're looking for a summer-approved update on your go-to refreshments, the coffee chain has no shortage of delicious options to choose from to help you cool down during the warmest months of the year. Case in point: Starbucks’ new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato is a patio season-ready twist with the same whipped cloud cold foam that you know and love from the original drink.

On Tuesday, June 25, the coffee retailer announced that it was starting off summer on the right foot, courtesy of a new offering in its popular Starbucks Cloud Macchiato line. Back in March, Sbux devotees might remember that the chain introduced a decidedly 'Gram-worthy (and undeniably indulgent) update on its Caramel Macchiato. Instead of the espresso and good old fashioned milk that the OG offers, the Caramel Cloud Macchiato and Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato pair notes of espresso with "cold cloud foam," which is made from a whipped egg whites, the milk of your choice, and your desired flavoring. The result is a surprisingly airy and sweet concoction, which can be served hot or cold and has since garnered quite a cult following from Starbucks stans.

So, when Starbucks announced that it had crafted a warm weather spin on what's typically a sweater weather refreshment, I was intrigued. Starbucks’ new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato is a tasty twist on hot chocolate which "features layers of whipped cloud cold foam with a hint of Toffee Nut Syrup, followed by espresso and finished with caramel crosshatch and mocha drizzle," according to press materials. If you're someone who consistently prefers warm beverages to cold ones, no matter the weather, you can also order a hot version of the Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, according to press materials.

Again, chocolate lovers can get their first mocha-infused addition to the Cloud Macchiato line starting on June 25, so I'd make sure to head to plan a coffee run to check it out and report back to the rest of us. While I'm assuming that the new sips are a permanent addition like the rest of the company's Cloud Macchiato line, I wouldn't sleep on trying it out sooner rather than later.

Courtesy of Starbucks

While you're there, I'd also suggest checking out some limited-edition munchies to pair with your drink. According to press materials, summertime favorites like Starbucks' Strawberry Cake Pop and Smoked Shoulder Bacon Breakfast Sandwich are back for a limited-time. As someone who can't resist a good breakfast sandwich, I'll admit this one is one of my favorites. With each bite, you can expect to treat your tastebuds to "a thick slice of pecanwood smoked pork shoulder bacon, egg, and sun-dried tomato cream cheese served on parmesan-crusted Texas-style toast." It's pretty much guaranteed to start your mornings off on the most delicious note, and I have a feeling you won't be hitting your snooze button as much this summer.

Courtesy of Starbucks

With all the new sips and bites that are hitting Starbucks locations this summer, you'll definitely want to take advantage of the company's BOGO happy hour deal on Thursday, June 27. Starting anytime after 3 p.m., customers with the Starbucks Mobile app can purchase a Grande or larger iced beverage and get a second one that's of equal or lesser value completely free of charge. If you're looking to sample Starbucks’ new Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato, I'd make sure to grab your BFF or bae and plan a coffee date that afternoon. Happy sipping!