Get ready to caffeine up, because Starbucks is offering another happy hour deal. You can cure that mid-week slump with a discounted sip from Starbucks. If you missed out on the happy hours in December, don't fret. Starbucks' Jan. 9 Happy Hour deal will get you a free Almondmilk Honey Flat White or a classic drink you've been wanting all week long.

Starbucks regulars probably know how to score the deal, but if you haven't participated in a Happy Hour at Starbucks before, it's pretty simple. Starbucks Happy Hours happen on select Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time at participating locations. To get the deal, you'll need to download the Starbucks App. If you're interested in receiving rewards for each purchase you make at Starbucks, you can also create an account in the app to join Starbucks Rewards and register a card to score Stars on each dollar spent.

The Jan. 9 Happy Hour at Starbucks will appear in your app's inbox. To get in on the discount, go to your local Starbucks from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. and ask to redeem your happy hour deal. Purchase a grande or larger handcrafted sip and you'll score one of equal or lesser value for free. This BOGO deal is good for just about every drink on the Starbucks menu, except for its hot brewed coffee and tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve beverages. Some of the choices at your disposal include the new Almondmilk Honey Flat White, the Smoked Butterscotch Frappuccino, and the Salted Caramel Mocha.

On Jan. 7, Starbucks introduced new drinks to its menu for the start of the new year. As mentioned, one was the Almondmilk Flat White, a Starbucks Blonde Espresso based creation with a Honey blend and steamed almondmilk, along with the Flat White's signature dot of foam in the middle.

Another new drink you could try with the Jan. 9 Happy Hour deal at Starbucks is the Coconutmilk Latte. Made with shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, steamed coconutmilk, and a touch of cascara sugar, the Coconutmilk Latte has a light sweetness that complements the Blonde Espresso.

Regardless of whether you want to stick to a classic fave for the BOGO deal or try a new coffee creation, you'll want to book that coffee date with your best friend ASAP.