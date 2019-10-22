Fall may be the season of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but now there's another Starbucks drink that people are buzzing about. It's called the Phantom Frappuccino, and it's the latest seasonal drink from the coffee chain. Starbucks' Halloween 2019 Phantom Frappuccino is an eerily dark vegan drink that'll give you the spooks this season.

According to a press release obtained by Insider, the Phantom Frappuccino is a limited-edition Halloween drink available in some parts of Europe. The drink, which is apparently entirely vegan, is an ominous black color that gives off the impression that this beverage is definitely not messing around. According to the official Starbucks España website, the chilled blended drink is made from active carbon, coconut milk, mango, pineapple essence, and Starbucks creme Frappuccino syrup. To top it off, there's a "ghoulish lime slime" that'll make you feel like you're drinking a witch's potion. It may look scary, but it's actually made from a super fresh concoction of spirulina extract, charcoal powder, and lime and lemon juice. You'll get an optional topping of dark coconut whipped cream, which sounds like an absolutely rich and fabulous dairy-free addition to any drink. It's a simple mix of coconut milk and black charcoal powder.

With all the tropical fruits used to make the Phantom Frappuccino, it sounds like it'll be a fruity and sweet drink to sip throughout the day. It's also ideal for those seeking more plant-based menu options at the chain. "Starbucks has always been committed to offering customers products that meet their diverse needs and taste preferences," a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider. "As more people choose a dairy-free diet, we are making sure customers don't have to miss out on new product launches by widening our range of vegan friendly options." Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for further comment on the European Halloween offering, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

According to an Oct. 22 Starbucks press release, the Phantom Frappuccino will be available in select locations across stores in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for a "limited time," beginning Oct. 26 through Oct. 31 — although, according to a translated tweet from Starbucks España's official Twitter account, the beverage apparently launched on Oct. 21 and will be available until Nov. 1. The ghoulish drink will apparently be selling for £2.70 ($3.50 USD). Elite Daily previously reached out to Starbucks inquiring about a Halloween beverage in the United States, and the brand shared that it had no plans to release a Halloween beverage for 2019. So, you may have to make a last-minute Eurotrip for this sip.

Though they aren't officially on the menu, Starbucks does have secret menu Halloween drinks you can check out. There's the Jack Skellington Frappuccino, the Sally Frappuccino, the IT Frappuccino, and the matcha-topped Joker Frappuccino. If you want to order a secret menu drink, you'll just have to give your barista exact instructions about how to make it using ingredients on the Starbucks menu. If you're feeling creative, you can even conjure up your own new drink inspired by a Halloween character. With so many festive sips available at Starbucks this year, I can't wait to celebrate the season with a beverage in hand.