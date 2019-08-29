If you know me at all, you're most likely aware of my obsession with Starbucks' happy hours — they enable you to get in on drink discounts, freebies, and more. Seriously, what more could I want in life? And with the return of the famous PSL, those happy hours are about to get way more festive. Those anticipating a seasonal sip will be happy to know that Starbucks' Aug. 29 happy hour will get you buy-one-get-one-free Pumpkin Spice Lattes. Yep, you heard that loud and clear, my fall lovin' friends, so prepare to be hella caffeinated in the best way possible.

Thursday, Aug. 29 is a very special day for coffee drinkers across the country. Just two days after the return of Starbucks' famous PSL, the coffee chain will be doling out buy-one-get-one (BOGO) Pumpkin Spice Lattes. That's right — according to an email from the brand, those who buy a Grande (16 ounce) or larger "handcrafted beverage" after 3 p.m. local time will receive a second one of equal or lesser value for free.

So if you aren't totally clear on all of that, it means could get two of your favorite handmade drinks (which include the PSL, the Salted Caramel Mocha, and even the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew) for the price of one. So basically, I'm going to be swimming in all my favorite fall drinks, and it's going to be freakin' fantastic.

Melanie Conner/Getty Images News/Getty Images

You may be asking, "But how do you even get invited to a Starbucks happy hour?" Luckily, the weekly deals actually aren't particularly exclusive. To receive happy hour offers, all you have to do is download the Starbucks app. From there, you will be required to make an account. Then, after signing in, you will find all of your coupons for future offers. Seriously, it's that easy. It's totally free and it'll give you the chance to get in on all the sales, deals, and freebies you could possibly imagine. It might be one of the greatest inventions created by mankind, if you ask me.

Since the Pumpkin Spice craze is truly never-ending, you can probably imagine how excited coffee fanatics and Starbucks drinkers have been these last few weeks to try their first Pumpkin Spice Latte of 2019. Some fans out there in the fall-obsessed Twitterverse opted to get to their local Starbies as early as possible in order to taste the seasonal sip. Others were totally adamant on getting theirs even despite the summer August heat. Either way, fall came early this year, and to be completely honest, I'm not mad about it in the slightest.

Like I said, I'm not subtle about my PSL obsession in any way, shape, or form — my affinity for the seasonal sip is pretty darn obvious. So it pretty much goes without saying that everyone knows where I will be later today... in a Starbucks, double-fisting Pumpkin Spice Lattes, enjoying myself tremendously. That will be me in my truest form, people, so if you need me, I'll be immersed in fall heaven.