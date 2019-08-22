If you're a fan of Starbucks' semi-regular Happy Hour deals, then I have some very sweet news for you. The coffee chain sent out an email detailing a delicious deal available to its customers this Thursday, and you'll want to pay attention to the details of Starbucks' Aug. 22 Happy Hour in order to score some serious savings. I'm talking half-off one of the most popular drinks on menu!

Of course, I'm referring to the oh-so-sweet Frappuccino. Yep, on Thursday, Aug. 22, you can save 50% on your Frappuccino order (sized grande or larger) from 3 p.m. local time until closing. Per the promo email from Starbucks, the deal will be valid in participating U.S. stores.

Sounds good enough, right? Plus, it's super simple to take advantage of the deal. You might recall that older Happy Hour deals were only available to Starbucks Rewards members, but that has changed over the past few months. Now, all you need to do is download the Starbucks mobile app. After you sign up, you can go to the little envelope icon that says "Inbox" at the top righthand corner of your screen, and the Happy Hour deal should be right there waiting for you. To redeem it, simply tell your barista in person that you'd like to use it, and they'll help you, or you can apply it to your mobile order after 3 p.m. local time on Aug. 22.

Before you head out to your fave Starbies location, let me fill you in a few more details about the deal. First, it's only valid for a one-time use deal per customer, so if you and your bestie want discounted Frappuccinos as an afternoon pick-me-up, you're both going to have to head to the store together. Also, you should know it's only valid on in-store Frappuccinos made by the baristas. The ready-to-drink Starbucks Frappuccinos are not included in the deal. So, pick your favorite frosty sip, and be glad that most Frappuccinos come topped with a huge swirl of fresh whipped cream.

OK, now that you're hip to the rules of the deal (they're pretty simple right?), it's time to decide which Frappuccino will be your Happy Hour treat. Bummed summer is quickly coming to a close? Opt for the very summer-perfect S'mores Frappuccino, which returned to Starbucks menus back in April. Not only is there whipped cream on the bottom and top of this seasonal sip, but it is marshmallow-infused whipped cream to boot. Combine that with the milk chocolate sauce blended inside and the graham cracker crumble on top, and you've got yourself a sip that would be perfect at any summer campfire.

Want something a little lighter or fruitier? Go for the Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccino or the Strawberry Blended Crème Frappuccino.

There are so many Frappuccino options when it comes to using this Happy Hour deal, but thankfully you have from 3 p.m. local time until close to choose which will be your perfect sip on Aug. 22. Plus, now that you're all set with this deal in your Starbucks mobile app, you can keep an eye out for many more Happy Hours in the future. Cheers!