Whenever the weather starts warming up, I find myself supplementing or switching out my Starbucks coffee habit with more iced teas. Not only are iced teas a refreshing and healthy alternative to your go-to cup of joe, but they also keep you hydrated while serving up plenty of antioxidants and vitamins with every refreshing sip. If you're already a tea devotee or are looking to add some new tea-based beverages to your diet this summer, here are some of the strongest Starbucks drinks with Matcha Green Tea that you'll want to try to keep you energized throughout the day.

If you haven't heard about Matcha Green Tea yet, it's a superfood that exploded onto the beverages scene just a few years ago. Touted as an even healthier alternative to its cousin green tea, Matcha boasts even more health benefits due to the fact that it utilizes the whole leaf. While it comes from the same plant as that of green tea, it contains even more naturally caffeine to keep you energized without any of the jitters or side effects.

Plus, Matcha offers more antioxidants than any other superfood (to put things into perspective, one cup of matcha green tea packs the same amount of antioxidants as ten cups of regular green tea), and it also boosts your metabolism while serving up plenty of fiber, chlorophyll, and vitamins. So, it's not surprising that retailers like Starbucks are trying to bottle the superfood's healthy qualities into some tasty beverages. While you won't get the same amount of caffeine in a Grande tea as you would with a coffee, these five beverages still boast enough caffeine to keep you fueled through your day.

Matcha Green Tea Latte Starbucks Starbucks' Matcha Green Tea Latte is a simple yet satisfying combination of smooth and creamy matcha that's been mixed with sweetener and steamed milk. To put things into perspective, a Grande size serves 80 milligrams of caffeine, compared to the 310 milligrams of caffeine that you'd find in a medium-sized Pike Place Roast coffee.

Matcha Lemonade Starbucks Back in 2017, Starbucks unveiled its Matcha Lemonade as part of its Cups of Kindness collection with Lady Gaga. Every drink from the collection gifts 25 cents to the singer's Born This Way Foundation, so you can feel even better about your purchase. Per the Starbucks description, "ground Teavana matcha green tea is combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink that's a delightfully vibrant, green-hue" — and serves up 80 milligrams of caffeine.

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte Starbucks An iced version of Starbucks' Matcha Green Tea Latte, this drink also packs 80 milligrams of caffeine in one cup. Unlike the hot version, the Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte is served over ice with regular milk then slightly sweetened, making it the perfect drink to cool you down during your patio season excursions.