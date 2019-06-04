Pride Month is here, y'all, and organizations across the nation are already spreading the love. As you probably know, Starbucks is one of them. Leading up to June 2019, the company released limited-edition rainbow tumblers that say "LOVE" (they're so cute) — and now, the coffee haven has an exciting partnership up its sleeve. In case you missed it, Starbucks' 2019 partnership with the Born This Way Foundation is here to help raise money for the LGBTQIA+ community. One of the coolest parts about the partnership is that you can get involved.

Before I tell you how you can get involved, I'll take it from the top. Starbucks officially announced its Pride-driven partnership on Monday, June 3 — and it revolves heavily on donations. Throughout the month of June 2019, the Starbucks Foundation will match any donations that are made to the Born This Way Foundation (which, yes, is led by Lady Gaga). The coffee company will match donations up to $250,000, which is a huge deal.

So, if you're hoping to get involved with Starbucks' latest partnership, you can make a donation in celebration of Pride Month. Luckily, offering your cash gift is super easy to do.

In order donate to the Born This Way Foundation (so the Starbucks Foundation matches your offer), head to the partnership's main webpage. Once you're there, scroll down until you see donation section, which should say "Gift Amount" above it. Then, enter your donation amount and fill out the required fields that follow.

If you'd rather make a donation on your phone, you can do that, too. First, you'll need to download Starbucks' app and sign into your account (if you have one). Once you're signed in, you should see a notification in your inbox about the partnership. If you click on it, the link will take you to the partnership's webpage, and you can make a donation from there.

With that being said, you can donate on your computer or on your phone. Regardless of which route you choose, remember to make your donation before June 30, 2019 if you want the Starbucks Foundation to match it.

If you'd rather learn more about the Starbucks Foundation and the Born This Way Foundation before donating your money, you can read about both on the partnership's webpage. For reference, the Born This Way Foundation is geared toward empowering the youth, and the Starbucks Foundation works toward strengthening communities. Through their latest partnership, each company will achieve their goals by supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

That's not the only way Starbucks is showing its Pride, though. As I previously mentioned, the company released limited-edition Pride Tumblers in May 2019 that boasted rainbow pinstripes and the word "LOVE."

If you weren't able to grab one at your local Starbucks, check it out below:

As you can see, Starbucks is going above and beyond for Pride Month — and you can, too. To make a donation and spread the love (if you can, that is), click here. If a donation isn't on the horizon, you can show your pride support in other ways, like rocking rainbow gear or attending a Pride parade. Regardless of which option you choose, you'll be supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in a way that's comfortable for you.