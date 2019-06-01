Summer is heating up, and you know what that means: Pride season is upon us. During the year, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies gather together to celebrate that love is love, no matter your sexuality or gender identity. In case you're asking when and where are the 2019 Pride parades? We've got you covered with a list of events.

June represents Pride month, where people can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. From June to even October, cities all across the United States host a number of Pride-themed events in order to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Of course, the famous Pride parades are perhaps the most anticipated festivities, with people marching in solidarity dressed to nines. From New York to smaller cities like Portland, Oregon, people all across the country can show their support in someway. Not only do these parades have an important message, but let's admit it... they're a ton of fun.

The LGBTQ+ Pride parades don't only take place in the United States, they've become a global phenomenon. Countries such as Guam, Thailand, Belgium, and others also hold their own Pride events. Of course, not all of us can travel to every country to celebrate, but we've rounded up some of the United States' top cities Pride parades that are sure to be some of the biggest events of the year.

It's time to start lacing up those walking shoes, people!

Dallas, Texas Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Sunday, June 2, residents of Dallas, Texas can celebrate Pride by gathering at South Dallas' Fair Park for its parade. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. local time, and is totally free to the public. However, for those traveling to the event by car, there will be a $10 parking fee on the Fair Park grounds. Attendees will be able to enjoy pop up tents, live music, and food vendors to keep the momentum going.

Boston, Massachusetts Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Boston is holding a number of events during the summer, but Saturday, June 8 marks the city's official Pride parade. Starting in Boston's Copley Square at noon local time, the parade will end at the steps of Boston City Hall for a momentous celebration. According to its website, this is a rain or shine event, so make sure to dress for the weather. Even if you can't make it to the parade, this isn't the only festivity on the schedule. The city also offers a number of other events leading up to the main parade on June 8, such as Latinx Pride, Youth Pride, and Black Pride.

Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images News/Getty Images What better way to show your solidarity than in one of the most influential cities in the country? On Saturday, June 8, Washington D.C. will host their annual Pride parade. The festivity, called Capitol Pride, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. local time and lasts until 8 p.m. So, make sure to wear comfortable shoes. The parade begins at the Northwest part of Dupont Circle, and will finish at Logan Circle. During the parade, there will be specific check points where individual festivities including a parade viewing stand and block party will take place. So, even if you're starting to feel weary from the walking, those events will certainly wake you up.

Los Angeles, California Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On Sunday, June 9, residents of the southern part of the Golden State can strut their stuff during LA Pride. Starting at 11 a.m. local time, the parade begins in West Hollywood's Santa Monica Boulevard (between Fairfax and Doheny to be exact). This year's theme is #JustUnite, so attendees can come together and show their unity by marching arm in arm. In a city as bustling as Los Angeles, California, their annual pride parade isn't the only event on the schedule. The city is hosting a number of LGBTQ+ themed festivities such as a trans brunch on June 2, a comedy show on June 5, and more. So, make sure to clear up your calendar in June!

Portland, Oregon David Paul Morris/Getty Images News/Getty Images It may not be New York or LA, but residents of Portland, Oregon are showing their support on Sunday, June 16, by hosting their Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade. The festival runs from June 15 through June 16, and takes place on the scenic Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Oregon. The parade itself starts at 11 a.m. local time on June 16, and attendees will gather together at North Park Blocks in Portland and end at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Enjoy the water, view, and solidarity!

Nashville, Tennessee Carsten Koall/Getty Images News/Getty Images For Tennesseans looking to celebrate equality, Southeastern hotspot Nashville, Tennessee is holding their Pride parade on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The parade begins at Eighth Avenue and Broadway in historic downtown Nashville, and ends at Second and Broadway. So, crank that country music, throw on those cowboy boots, and get ready to celebrate.

San Francisco, California Sarah Rice/Getty Images News/Getty Images San Francisco, California is known for being one of the most inclusive, progressive cities in the world. So naturally their Pride festivities are truly one of a kind. On Sunday, June 30, the San Francisco Pride parade kicks off full force bright and early at 10:30 a.m. local time. The parade starts on downtown San Francisco's Market Street, beginning at the Embarcadero and ending at the Civic Center. The San Francisco Pride parade marks one of the most beloved events in the city, so definitely show up.

Chicago, Illinois Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Residents of Chicago, Illinois will have a lot to celebrate on Sunday, June 30, since this year's parade marks the city's 50th Pride anniversary. The parade starts at noon sharp at Broadway & Montrose in Uptown Chicago. The full route is posted on the event's website, so attendees will have all the information they need before they line up and start marching.

New York, New York Kena Betancur/Getty Images News/Getty Images In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, which represented one of the most historic moments in LGBTQ+ history, the city is hosting events all throughout the month of June and beyond. However, on Sunday, June 30, New Yorkers from every borough can celebrate their solidarity by gathering at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue at noon sharp for one of the most historic pride marches in the world. With a history as impressive as New York's, this particular parade is sure to be one for the books.

Las Vegas, Nevada Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you think of a party, Las Vegas, Nevada naturally comes to mind. While other Pride parades might be happening in June, the celebrating doesn't stop. On Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. local time, residents and tourists can celebrate LGBTQ+ inequality in an exciting night-time parade that is sure to be one of the most energetic events of the year. The parade starts on Gass Avenue and heads down Las Vegas' bustling streets. No matter where you are in the city, it's always a party.