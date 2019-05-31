Even if you've already got a few looks planned for upcoming Pride festivities, chances are they could use a little sprucing up. (After all, it is the year of more is more.) The below Pride 2019 accessories that support LGBTQ+ organizations will not only help you take your look to the next level, they'll also let you make an impact while doing so. Purchasing power as it relates to affecting positive change is real, so put your money where your mouth is and shop for good.

There are so many non-profits and campaigns that benefit the LGBTQ+ community and are in need of visibility and financial support, and Pride Month is a special time when their efforts can gain more widespread recognition. Brands like Adidas, Teva, ASOS, American Eagle, Dr Martens, and more partner with these organizations and release Pride collections that directly benefit them, so if there ever was a time to shop them it's now. Plus, their celebratory offerings are legitimately rad — think rainbow-soled sneakers, vinyl fanny packs, festive baseball caps, and more. They're pieces you'll want to wear year-round and will always add a little something extra to your look. Shop 12 of the best accessories below and get ready to fete Pride Month in style.

Heart and Sole

FLATFORM UNIVERSAL PRIDE $80 | Teva Buy Now

Teva platforms featuring a giant rainbow sole? Yes, please! For every pair sold, Teva will donate $15 to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which "stands for racial, social, and gender justice for LGBTQ+ girls and women," according to their website.

Happy Cap

AEO PRIDE DENIM HAT $12 | American Eagle Buy Now

This cute baseball hat has a decidedly '90s feel to it thanks to its washed out denim material. The mini rainbow only adds to its throwback appeal. 100% of sales from American Eagle's entire Pride collection, which this cap is from, will go to the It Gets Better Project, and organization that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Boot It Up

EASTLAKE PRIDE RAIN BOOT $50 | Chooka Buy Now

Spring's not over yet, which means a few more rainy days are likely in our future! For every purchase of these wellies through June 2019, Chooka will donate $5 to Seattle Pridefest, a non-profit that supports the Seattle Pride festival.

One To Watch

LIMITED EDITION PRIDE THREE-HAND STAINLESS STEEL WATCH CASE $75 | Fossil Buy Now

This stainless steel watch case boasts rainbow indices, making it one of the most subtle and useful ways to celebrate Pride. 100% of proceeds from the watch case will benefit the work of the Hetrick Martin Institute, which seeks to foster healthy youth development among the LGBTQ+ community. *Watch straps sold separately.

Totes!

Gap + Pride Logo Tote $15 | GAP Buy Now

Because you can never have too many totes! Through July 6, 2019, Gap will donate 15% of sales from their entire Pride collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality, which promotes equal rights for all.

Wild Thing

ASOS DESIGN x glaad& unisex snake print body bag $29 | ASOS Buy Now

Not only is this fanny pack perfect for festival season, but it boasts a snakeskin print, which is one of summer's biggest trends! Leave it to ASOS to nail practical cool. The British retailer partnered with GLAAD on an entire collection of incredible pieces, with 100% of proceeds from the unisex line going to the non-profit. GLAAD is a media company that "tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change," according to their website.

Back to the Future

OZWEEGO PRIDE SHOES $110 | Adidas Buy Now

This shoe looks like it's from the year 2500 thanks to its sleek, aerodynamic silhouette and rainbow-hued sole. It's cool AF and would make for a statement-making addition to any look. Part of Adidas' “Love Unites” collection, proceeds from the shoe will support The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for youth of the LGBTQ+ community.

Full Circle

Pride Lokai $18 | Lokai Buy Now

Rainbow jewelry is having a moment, so why not buy a piece that benefits a cause? Lokai will donate $1 to LGBTQ+ charities and organizations for each piece sold.

Shoe Your Stripes

1460 PRIDE $145 | Dr Martens Buy Now

Punky cool meets Pride with these outrageously colorful boots! A portion from the sale of each pair goes to the Trevor Project.

Sheer Genius

STONEWALL 50 MESH CROSS BODY FANNY PACKS $50 | The Phluid Project Buy Now

One can never have too many fanny packs, so you'll definitely want to snag this one made from sheer pink mesh! 10% of each purchase of any item from Phluid’s Pride collection will be donated to New York City’s official Pride organization, Heritage of Pride, which plans and produces the city’s annual festivities for Pride Month every June.