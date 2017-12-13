'Star Wars: The Last' Jedi Ratings Prove It's The Movie To See This Holiday Break

Star Wars fans are so close to seeing the latest installment in the intergalactic franchise, and the question we're all wondering is... will The Last Jedi be any good? Although the franchise is iconic and beloved overall, even the most diehard Star Wars fans will admit that it has definitely had its rough patches (cough cough, the prequel series), and with a spotty past, it's not exactly easy to rest assured that any new movies will live up to fan favorites. But luckily, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scoring rave reviews from critics, many of whom are even holding it up alongside 1980's The Empire Strikes Back as one of the best entries into the Star Wars franchise yet.
The new flick's mostly enthusiastic reviews are a slight uptick from the movie it follows up, 2015's The Force Awakens. That movie, which re-launched the Star Wars saga on the big screen a decade after the prequel series ended, was also warmly received, but dinged by some fans for being a slightly altered retread of 1977's A New Hope. As The Force Awakens was mapped on A New Hope, so The Last Jedi is also drawing early comparison to The Empire Strikes Back, except this time the reviews are highlighting a fresher and more original approach to the space opera. Take a look at what reviewers are saying about The Last Jedi below.
All in all, it sounds like The Last Jedi is both checking major marks for the Star Wars superfans as well as delivering an exciting movie for more casual fans or even newcomers. The major criticism that has popped up in early reviews so far is that its 152-minute length (the longest of any Star Wars movie) tends to lag towards the middle. But it sounds like you'll forget all about that once the climactic final battle rolls around, which most critics pointed out as a major highlight of the film.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on Dec. 15.