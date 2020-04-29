Some holidays were made to stay at home and watch movies and TV, but none so much as May The Fourth, otherwise known as Star Wars Day. This punny holiday was first invented by fans back in the late aughts, an online celebration where sci-fi fans across the nation would watch the films to celebrate. When Disney bought out Lucasfilm in 2012, the company wisely adopted this grassroots celebration. Now, Good Morning America and ABC News both recognize Star Wars Day as a national phenomenon. And with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker coming to Disney+ on May 4, 2020, it seems Disney+ will be getting in on the act as well.

Disney+ has an entire lineup prepared for its first-ever May the Fourth celebration. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars turns out to have been perfectly timed so that the series finale will arrive on Monday, May 4. The Mandalorian Season 2 won't be ready until October of 2020, but there's still plenty of Baby Yoda to enjoy on Star Wars Day. Disney+ will debut a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the making of the historic first live-action Star Wars TV series, called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

And now the final Star Wars film in the episodic trilogy of trilogies will debut as well.

Check out the trailer:

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's premiere on Disney+ will mark the first time fans will be able to stream all nine Star Wars episode films back to back on one service. Moreover, this is not just in America but a worldwide release. For the first time in Lucasfilm's history, the entire Star Wars catalog will finally be available to stream in one place for everyone. It's a historic moment for Star Wars Day 2020.

The arrival of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker on Disney+ was initially expected to come in July of 2020, six months after its theatrical debut. But with stay-at-home orders around the country, the traditional waiting periods between theatrical releases and streaming debuts has been rapidly shrinking. Onward, for instance, was pulled from theaters on March 19, and arrived on Disney+ on April 3, barely two weeks later.

With such shortened windows between releases, it only makes sense for Disney and Lucasfilm to tighten up the wait time for The Rise of Skywalker, and debut it on the service on the unofficial Star Wars holiday.

The final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker all arrive on Disney+ on Monday, May 4, 2020.

May the Fourth be with us, always.