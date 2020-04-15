When Disney bought out Lucasfilm in 2012, it didn't just get the rights to the Star Wars franchise of the ability to make Episodes 7-9. It also received a passionate fandom, for whom the Galaxy Far Far Away was an entire lifestyle. Being a superfan meant attending the Star Wars Celebrations, being part of the 501st Legion, and most importantly, observing "May the 4th," a puntastic fan-driven holiday. Disney has embraced all these things, but none so much as "Star Wars Day" on May 4. And this year, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ as part of the festivities.

The Mandalorian is the most prominent new hit in the Star Wars universe. Like all of the Star Wars trilogies, the new one has been viewed with controversy. But everyone can agree that Baby Yoda is the greatest character Lucasfilm has invented since C-3PO and R2-D2.

Unfortunately, a new season of The Mandalorian is not ready yet, though the series is currently slated to debut Season 2 in October of 2020. But Disney+ has other things planned. Along with the finale of the long-running Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney will debut a "behind the scenes" making-of series looking at how The Mandalorian came to be.

Like the series itself, the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian series will run eight episodes, one a week, each looking at a different part of bringing this show together.

According to the press release:

Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.

Jon Favreau said in a statement:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective and perhaps a greater understanding of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.

For those who have not been in the habit of watching the Disney+ documentaries, these have been great original programming. (The behind-the-scenes look at the Disney parks, The Imagineering Story, is one of the best things on the entire service.) For fans of The Mandalorian, this Disney Gallery deep dive is precisely the kind of content to help tide things over until the fall.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on Monday, May 4, and will air one episode a week thereafter.