If you grew up in New England, chances are that you eschewed the basic peanut butter and jelly sandwich formula in favor of a Fluffer Nutter. In case you're not familiar with the term, the jelly-less sandwich swaps out the fruity spread and replaces it with gooey Marshmallow Fluff and peanut butter that's sandwiched between two slices of white bread. If this unexpected yet undeniably tasty combination still brings back fond childhood (or adult) memories, you'll be so here for Sprinkles' new Fluffer Nutter cupcake, which is, dare I say it, even better than the original treat.

When I first leaned about the latest offering from the confectionary experts over at Sprinkles, my interest and my tastebuds were both piqued. There's nothing that I love more than a good cupcake, and the fact that the sweets retailer was rolling out banana cake's answer to a Fluffer Nutter sandwich sounded way too good to pass up. Instead of the plain white bread that you'd normally use to recreate the beloved offering, Sprinkles has upped the flavor and sweetness factor by using a banana cake base that's been filled with peanut butter frosting and a dab of creamy marshmallow. On the top, you'll find toasted marshmallow spread to tie the whole tasty confection together. Honestly, I don't think I'll be able to go back to a regular Fluffer Nutter again after sampling this sweet tooth-satisfying twist on the original.

Courtesy of Sprinkles

According to press materials, Sprinkles is leaning into the fact that a lot of people have a certain amount of nostalgia associated with the tasty combination of creamy peanut butter and gooey marshmallow creme, which is why the retailer is debuting this new limited-edition flavor during back-to-school season. Unfortunately, that means that the Fluffer Nutter cupcake will only be served at Sprinkles locations from Monday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 25, but that does mean that you have just over two weeks to get your fix. The best part? Both adults and kids are highly encouraged to partake, which means that you've basically got a judgment-free pass for a socially acceptable way to get your Fluffer Nutter cravings handled over the next couple of weeks. According to a Sprinkles rep, you can expect the Fluffer Nutter cupcake to set you back between $4.95 to $5.95 depending on where you live and your closest Sprinkles bakery, so it's just an added bonus that it's a wallet-friendly treat that will probably pair pretty nicely with your cold brew.

Unfortunately, good things don't last forever, and it sounds like this updated and very welcome twist on the back-to-school treat won't be sticking around for long. In other words, I'd take full advantage of treating yo' self to as much of this banana-infused creation as you can stomach while it's still here while you wait for Sprinkles to release its highly-anticipated line of fall-inspired seasonal cupcakes. Or, you could do like me and try to recreate this beauty in the comfort of your own home, because banana cake Fluffer Nutters are the mash-up I never knew I needed in my dessert rotation.