It's mid-January, and TBH, I've almost forgotten what the sun feels like after months of sweater weather. Luckily, it feels like almost every budget airline has been offering a fail-proof way to shed those winter blues with fare sales that promise the lowest prices of the year for a trip to your dream destination. Case in point: Spirit's January 2019 Flash Sale has $25 flights to Florida, and you're going to want to act fast if you want to say goodbye to the cold and hello to sun-kissed skin and year-round beach season for these rock bottom fares.

According to Spirit's website, deal hunters have until Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to purchase a one-way flight for the cost of just one dinner or two cocktails, and TBH, it's a no-brainer. If you didn't pull the trigger on the $44 fares that Southwest is offering until Jan. 24 or even the cheap AF $20 to $25 tickets over at Frontier, now is the time to make some serious moves on your future travel plans. Select dates in January, February, and March are part of this incredible promotion, which offers fares starting at $25 for $9 Fare Club Members and tickets starting at $53 for non-members.

There's the potential that you could be paying just $50 for a round-trip ticket to a sunny paradise, and some of the routes stood out to me as really great deals. From New York's LaGuardia airport, you can fly into Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, or Myrtle Beach for just $25, while passengers flying from the Windy City can take advantage of the same low fare for trips to New Orleans, Orlando, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Dallas.

Even if you don't fly Spirit all the time, it might be worth it to sign up for the $9 Fare Club to take advantage of these lower fares. While the $9 Fare Club membership is $59.95 per year, it basically pays for itself because you get 50 percent off of baggage fees as well as lower fares than everybody else. In addition, you and up to eight additional passengers on your itinerary can reap the benefits of being a part of the $9 Fare Club, so it's worth discussing with your crew and seeing if you want to split the cost for cheap fares all year long.

In addition to all these low tickets, Spirit Airlines is also giving you until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15 to score an extra 30 percent off of your round-trip flight-only bookings. The best part? You don't have to be a 9FC Member to get in on these benefits, although if you are, that just makes your itinerary that much cheaper. I know it sounds almost too good to be true, but you could technically be paying just $35 for your round trip ticket to a tropical vacay by entering the promo code "30PCT" at checkout.

Of course, with all deals like this, there are a few caveats to take into consideration. This specific promo is only valid for travel dates on Jan. 22 through Feb. 13 excluding Fridays and Sundays, or from Feb. 19 through May 21 excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Blackout dates are March 5-6, April 17, and April 23. You'll have to double-check both the flash sale fine print and these dates to make sure they align.There's also a pretty big list of locations and flight routes that are excluded from this extra coupon, so that's something to take into consideration as you're planning where you want to go.

Again, you only have until right before midnight on Jan. 15 to take advantage of these offers, so I wouldn't wait to talk things over with bae or your crew and make some solid moves towards your sunny getaway.