The new year has finally arrived, which means the holiday season is coming to a close. Between party prepping, gift shopping, and traveling, December was probably chaotic (I know it was for me). Therefore, a January getaway is much needed right now. I mean, let's face it: What better way to unwind after the holidays than with a last-minute escape? Thankfully, Frontier's January 2019 flight sale is currently offering cheap tickets to various cities throughout the country. However, you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the deal.

Why is that, you ask? Because the sale itself ends on Wednesday, Jan. 2. That means you have less than 24 hours to scan Frontier's sale page and purchase your favorite itinerary. Before you start planning your trip, though, you should know about the sale's valid travel dates. (It'd be a total bummer to plan a post-holiday vacay and find out that your schedule isn't doable.) Luckily, Frontier listed each flight's travel window beneath each deal on its page. By the looks of it, the $20 deals are valid between Jan. 7 and Jan. 17 — but the $25 deals are doable from Jan. 9 to May 22.

Five bucks isn't too much of a difference, so if you're hoping for a springtime trip, opt for the latter.

Either way, Frontier's sale will help you score both $20 and $25 flights to Florida. Whether you want to hang out on the beach or romp around Walt Disney World, you'll be able to buy cheap tickets to your dream spot. Some Florida cities included in the deal are Orlando, Tampa, Fort Meyers, and Miami, which means a winter getaway is definitely in order. If you're hoping to purchase tickets to Florida, head to Frontier's sale page and search for your favorite city in the dropdown menu to the left of the window. Then, follow through with the booking process.

Sure, Florida seems like a great idea (especially if you live somewhere cold) — but Frontier's sale is offering cheap plane tickets to other areas, too. For instance, if you'd rather hang out in a city instead of the sand, you can purchase cheap tickets to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Or, if you'd rather chill out in the mountains, you can buy $20 plane tickets to Denver, Colorado. Those of you who'd rather discover new music or see some live shows can score $20 flights to Nashville or Memphis, Tennessee. The options are endless — so scan Frontier's Jan. 2 sale page until you find an option that you like.

Donald Miralle/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Again, if you're hoping to take advantage of these deals, start looking ASAP. In order to lock down a trip, you'll have to purchase your tickets on Jan. 2 — and that means there's no time to waste. While you're scanning for discounts, keep in mind that the sale prices apply to one-way tickets only (so, no, you probably can't score a $20 round trip for your vacay). Still, $20 and $25 one-way flights are super cheap — so why not start 2019 with a discounted getaway? That sounds like a pretty great idea, if you ask me.