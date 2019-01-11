It's nearly mid-January, and I have one question for you. Have you kept up with your New Year's resolutions? If so, congrats! I've definitely slipped on mine. Sometimes, it's hard to fulfill your resolutions right off the bat — especially if they include traveling more. However, Southwest Airlines' 2019 New Year flight sale is helping fliers fulfill their wanderlust-inspired goals. How is that, you ask? Well, the company is offering flight deals in honor of the new year, and some of the discounts are too good to pass up. If you're planning on exploring the world in 2019, get your wallet out and mark your calendar.

Before you start planning your trip, you'll have to know a little bit more about Southwest's latest sale. Let's start with the amount of time you have to book your trip. According to the airline's sale page, you must book your flight by Thursday, Jan. 24 in order to score a cheap fare. In other words, you still have a decent amount of time to call your BFFs, request off from work, and count your savings. Regardless of whether you're trying to embark on a friends trip or a solo getaway, you have some time to figure it out.

Before you book your vacay, you should also know about the sale's valid travel windows. According to Southwest, travel dates vary and depend on which destination you want to reach. For instance, if you want to travel domestically, you can book your trip between Jan. 29, 2019 and May 22, 2019. If you're hoping to fly to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, you can plan your vacay between Jan. 29, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2019 or April 23, 2019 and May 16, 2019. Those of you who want to go international can travel between Jan. 29, 2019 and March 6, 2019 or April 23, 2019 and May 16, 2019. With that being said, plan accordingly.

There's one more thing that you should know before you start diving into flight deals. Per Southwest, you must book your trip at least 21 days prior to departure. Phew. Now that you know when to schedule your getaway, let's talk about how you can find your flights.

Thankfully, the process is simple. All you'll need to do is navigate to Southwest's sale page. Once you're there, scroll down to the dropdown menu that says "Departure City," and choose an area to fly out of. As you scan different cities, various flight deals will populate underneath the menu.

As you can see (if you're currently looking for flights), there are a ton of affordable fares available. For instance, you can fly from Las Vegas, Nevada to Long Beach, California for $44. Those of you on the East Coast can fly from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida for as low as $51. If you're in Colorado, you can travel from Denver to Austin, Texas for $49. See what I mean? This sale is too good to pass up.

Again, if your New Year's resolution is to travel more in 2019, go ahead and book your next vacation. With flights as cheap as this, you'll be able to go on vacay without putting a dent into your savings account.