Have you ever thought you saw your friend from behind, and you either tapped them on the shoulder, hugged them, or snuck up on them, but it ended up being a total stranger? Uh, yeah, I have. Way too many times to count. Well, that happened to '90s pop fans who watched the royal wedding, because Spice Girl fans thought Sarah Ferguson was Ginger Spice, and they ended up being pretty disappointed.

While watching the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19, '90s kids and Spice Girl fans alike were eagerly awaiting for the arrival of the legendary British girl group. And upon the arrival of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York arrived, several onlooking fans mistook her for Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice), according to Daily Mail. But alas, it was just dear Aunt Fergie.

OK, but let's be real — the resemblance between Sarah Ferguson and Halliwell is kind of unreal. Right? Let's analyze the two photos below. First, both of them have luscious strawberry blonde hair. Then, they both have somewhat ovular faces. They also both have blue eyes, similar complexion, and even the same smile. Just take a look at them side-by-side and you'll see for yourself... mixing them up would be pretty easy to do, in my personal opinion.

For reference, here's a photo of Sarah Ferguson, aka Aunt Fergie:

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

... and here's Halliwell aka Ginger Spice:

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uh, OK, see what I mean now? The resemblance between the two is kind of uncanny, isn't it? Maybe they're distant relatives, long-lost cousins, or SOMETHING... I don't know. Regardless, everyone thought that sweet Aunt Fergie was Ginger Spice, and Spice Girls fans were so perplexed. It was like, kind of hilarious, though.

And even though fans were expecting more of the Spice Girl crew to show up for the big day, it turns out that Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Halliwell weren't even invited to the royal wedding at all, according to Daily Mail. In fact, only Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) ended up making an appearance, with hubby David Beckham at her side. Needless to say, I am absolutely devastated that this wasn't the scene of yet another epic Spice Girls reunion, because aside from spicing up my life, I was really looking forward to seeing them spice to that wedding ceremony.

Although Bunton wasn't invited to the royal wedding today, however, she appeared to be celebrating holy matrimony all on her own. Earlier today she tweeted a photo of herself in a veil, and said, "wedding house party!" So it looks like she wasn't too bummed out about it, in the slightest. I think Spice Girl fans were probably the more disappointed than anyone else, TBH.

