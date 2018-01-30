Snow days typically mean cozying up in the house and staring out your window at the snowflakes falling from the sky. As anti-climatic as that may sound, it's a leisure we've loved since childhood, with our sisters by our side. Spending a snow day with your sister is like a gift from Mother Nature to let you sit back, relax, and soak in the moments with your other half.

When you were kids, snow days were simply about getting out of going to school and building forts in the living room. Oh, and everything your parents made you do. Now as adults, you and your sis still share that charismatic demeanor and can cross an adult responsibility like work off of your schedule. Unfortunately, because you're older, you may not be able to spend that much time together, so a snow day is your saving grace.

You and your sis, chilling on the couch in your PJs, will always be the most relaxing thing in the world. She's your ride or die, and your BFF. Of course, any day spent with her is time well-spent, but those glorious snow days with her will always have a special place in your heart for a few reasons.

1 You Share Some Of The Same Favorite Snacks Giphy You know that instant moment of panic when you discover that it's a snow day but your snack game is on E? Well, your sister is there to save the day because where you lack, she makes up for it. It's like her magic trick is to always have something that you need — and that includes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

2 There's No Such Thing As Being Bored Giphy There's never a dull moment with your sister, but the two of you also don't have to be dancing around the room the entire time to be entertained. You find entertainment in the smallest things, and on a super relaxed snow day, that quality is golden. Laughing uncontrollably is likely to happen more than once.

3 You Can Rock Your Comfy AF Clothes All Day Long Giphy Baggy clothes are everything when winter is underway. Mismatched socks, oversized sweaters, and long Johns? You couldn't be more comfortable, and your sister is sitting right next to you sporting the same thing with different patterns. There's absolutely no pressure to impress — you're just seeking the utmost tranquility in your warm clothes.

4 You Can ACTUALLY Chill While Watching Netflix Giphy You know how when you watch Netflix with other people and you may feel socially obligated to talk in between shows, so you don't come off as being rude? You don't have to worry about that with your sis. Silence isn't awkward, and it's likely you're watching a show both of you dig. So, shhh.

5 You Can Always Reminisce And Chat About The Good Old Days Giphy Sometimes you get so caught up in adulting, you don't ever really get the chance to sit back and be super nostalgic. The glory days were the best, and many of them shaped the person you are today. Skipping down memory lane is always so much fun with your sis.

6 She Knows The Oh-So-Perfect Way To Feed Your Love For Caffeine Giphy Your sister knows you from head to toe, and this includes perfecting how you like your coffee or tea. It seems minuscule, but there's something so satisfying, relieving, and loving about somebody who knows how to make your caffeinated beverage just perfectly.

7 You Get To Catch Up On The Family Gossip Giphy Uncle Joe did what?! You and your sis get info from two completely different pipelines it seems when it comes to family gossip. Catching each other up on the mini madness will always be hilarious. Your family is cray sometimes, but you still love them.