We all know they're friends, but Sophie Turner's quote about kissing Maisie Williams during 'GOT' goes to show how close the co-stars really are. Yes, Game of Thrones is officially over, but that doesn't necessarily mean the show's actors are done reliving some of their best mems on the show. On an early June episode of Conan O'Brien's talk show, Conan, Turner shared some never-before-heard tidbits about her relationship with BFF and Game of Thrones co-star Williams.

It all started when O'Brien asked Turner about her relationship with Williams, noting, "There were people who thought, you two were so close, they thought, 'Are you a couple?" Turner was totally unfazed by the question. "Oh, we fully knew about it, we played into it... so on the set, we would do the scene, and then we would try to, you know, just try to kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react," she responded. "And it's Game of Thrones, so incest is so normal, that they were just like, 'That's fine.'"

For those of you freaking out about the fact that they kissed on the show, Turner offered some pretty fantastic perspective: "It was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually." I don't think anyone can argue with that.

Obvi, O'Brien needed a second to process this huge revelation. He asked, "You wanted to get it out there that you two were a couple as a joke?" Turner, as cool and chill as ever, responded, "Yeah, sometimes you just wanna make out with your best friend."

Watch the entire exchange between O'Brien and Turner for yourself here:

Team Coco on YouTube

This isn't the first time Turner has opened up about her sexual fluidity. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know," she told Rolling Stone back in March of her decision to marry her now husband Joe Jonas. "I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.” She clarified her statement by saying "with a shrug" that "Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aside from occasionally kissing on set, Turner and Williams have an incredibly close bond that they've both spoken about publicly. In a particularly personal interview with Dr. Phil in April, Turner explained how she relied on Williams when she was battling depression.

"I have a friend, Maisie who was on the show with me, she's just a year younger than me and we were growing up together," she told Dr. Phil. "She was my best friend, and she was the only one I really told about everything."

Unfortunately, during those times, their relationship wasn't necessarily the healthiest thing. "Maisie and I used to do it [stay inside] together. I think being friends with each other was quite destructive because we were going through the same thing," Turner continued. "We would get home from set, go to a Tesco, a little supermarket, across the road and just buy food. We'd go back to our room and eat it in bed. We never socialized for a couple of years."

Watch Turner's interview with Dr. Phil here:‌

Dr. Phil on YouTube

Luckily, it seems as though the two have gotten to a better place and have still managed to maintain their friendship.