I know Sansa Stark didn't technically become the Queen of the North in the Game Of Thrones finale, but Sophie Turner is still Queen of the Red Carpet, and that's really all that matters. Exhibit A? Sophie Turner's Emmys 2019 dress, which is undeniably one of her best looks to date, not to mention arguably her most ~ladylike~ look of all time! If you recall, Turner wasn't present at last year's Emmy Awards, so a bomb look on the Emmys carpet was long overdue, and *Sophie Turner Voice* that's the tea.

GOT fans were pretty disappointed when neither Sophie Turner nor her BFF and co-star Maisie Williams showed up to the 2018 Emmy Awards, but many assumed Turner was still filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, so they were contented with the fact that they'd at least be seeing her in something new soon. Fast-forward to now, though, and Turner has graced the Emmys carpet with her always-stylish presence, wearing pretty much the best gown of the night (Spoiler alert: I would've called any gown Turner wore "the best of the night," because I love her.). Considering she's a first-time nominee, up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, she obviously had to make a big statement.

Turner showed up wearing the sweetest pale pink gown, and this has to be the daintiest slay in red carpet history:

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Um, this is stunning? The pale pink sheen, the detailed neckline, the soft glam, the dreamy half-up hairdo. If Turner and Joe Jonas hadn't recently gotten married, I would probably take this moment to propose my damn self! She looks elegant AF — still, the silver heels, belt, and chunky necklace give the look that Turner edge we all know and love.

Always one for a bold eye and perfectly-styled hair, seeing Turner's low-key half-up hairstyle and neutral glam really has me picturing Sansa living her most regal fantasy:

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And please notice the teeny-tiny dotted detailing on the bodice of the dress! I didn't even see it at first glance:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I don't totally understand the top half of the dress, which almost looks like Turner forgot to take off a bra that just so happened to perfectly matched to the gown's material, but regardless, I'm really, really into it. It just works! Turner never shies away from a unique look, and even though this is much more ladylike than her usual fits, it's still a major statement.

As we know, an edgy, boldly-patterned jumpsuit is typically Turner's favorite way to make a statement on the red carpet. See, for example, her Met Gala 2019 couples's lewk with hubby Joe Jonas:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And, of course, her Billboard Music Awards 2019 flex:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In contrast to these typical Turner looks, tonight's pink gown is truly a pivotal moment in her fashion journey. Plus, pastels are huge for fall this year, so I'm loving that she tried out the trend for herself.

Turner slayed solo, with no Jonas in sight, but all eyes would've been on her regardless, so like, fine with me:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And I'm saying that as a die-hard Jonas Brothers fan, mind you! What can I say, tonight is all about Turner and her Game Of Thrones castmates, and I'm glad she delivered a dress that really wowed.