Like every good business owner knows, it's important to buy up domains that resemble your company's. That way if people accidentally type them in, they'll still get directed to your site. When you're the president, that need is even more important because you wouldn't want someone to, let's say, buy a domain that sounds just like your company's and then use it to troll you. Well, the Trump Organization missed one very important (and obvious) URL, and now someone used "Trump Hotels" to slam Trump's immigration policy, and it's absolutely brilliant.

The Trump Organization owns over 3,000 domains, according to Gizmodo, and yet no one in the office thought to buy up TrumpHotels.org? Thankfully they missed that one, because now it's providing for some great Internet. On June 20, someone purchased TrumpHotels.org and set up a parody site to comment on President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, according to Gizmodo. Except, instead of perusing hotel accommodations though this site, you're looking at images of detainment centers at the U.S. -Mexico border. It's just showing that while Trump is responsible for luxury hotels like the Mar-a-Lago, he's also responsible for a different set of accommodations. Less flashy, more terrible and heartbreaking accommodations.

TrumpHotels.org is set up like a regular business' website would be. It's equipped with a slider of images, quotes, and even a list of features and services. Except instead of photos of beautiful hotel suites and clear-water pools, the photos are of children detained at the U.S.- Mexico border, and the "Thoughts From Our Manager," are actually all quotes from Trump about how Mexican immigrants are "rapists" and bring in drugs, or praising China for being strong for violently shutting down protest. That's not exactly the type of behavior you'd like to see your president praising, not to mention that in America we have the right to free speech (like the existence of TrumpHotels.org shows).

Here's a look at the "Thoughts From Our Manager" portion of the site:

TrumpHotels.Org

The "Features And Services" portion lets "customers" know what they can expect at a #TrumpHotel — which includes, "handicap accessibility," "child accommodations," and a "We Speak Spanish" feature.

When you click on any of those features, they will bring you to articles or outside media of things Trump has done since he first stepped out on the campaign trail that have garnered a lot of negative attention. This site is not just about Trump's current "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, it's about a pattern of terrible behavior against other groups. For instance, if you were to click "learn more" under "Se Habla Español," you'd be directed to a TIME article of all the times Trump has insulted Mexico — including the time when he said Mexicans are "bringing in drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

But it's not even just about the times Trump has insulted immigrants. If you were to try your hand again and opt for the "handicap accessibility" feature, then you'd be directed to that infamous video of Trump mocking a reporter with a disability back in 2016.

TrumpHotels.org

It's honestly so brilliant, and I wish I thought of it. Trump is very proud of his business achievements and all the properties he owns, like his beloved Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida, which makes this whole parody site even more brilliant. Whoever this hero is, they used Trump's most prized asset against him while also making a political statement.

The site appeared to be briefly unavailable on the afternoon of Monday, June 25, but by the early evening it was back up and running.

Whoever created the site is definitely ready for any heat, and armed with the protection of free speech. At the bottom of TrumpHotels.org, there's a little disclaimer that says the site is "satirical" and its creation was for entertainment and "an overt exercise of political speech." The site reads,

TrumpHotels.org is intended for entertainment, satirical, and political commentary purposes. It is an overt exercise of political speech, and it does not serve any commercial purpose. This site has no relationship to any commercial establishment or resort, it does not offer any similar products or services such as those provided by any commercial establishments or resorts, and it is in no way intended to deceive or create confusion with or to suggest sponsorship or endorsement by any other business or trademark holder.

This person is very prepared. There's even a portion on the site explaining that they have the right to use the Trump Hotels domain and name and well as the names of public figures under U.S. trademark law." The site reads,

The use of any intellectual property, including trademarks or names of public figures, is protected under fair use, as TrumpHotels.org serves to comment on social and political issues and problems regarding the federal immigration policies of President Donald J. Trump, as well as other statements and actions made by Mr. Trump, through the use of ridicule and criticism. See the U.S. Trademark Act of 1946, 15 §§ 1051 et seq. (a/k/a, the Lanham Act), and KP Permanent Make-Up, Inc. v. Lasting Impression I, Inc., 543 U.S. 111 (2004).

Can't wait to see if Trump tweets about this. I'll give him extra points if he uses #TrumpHotels, where the new slogan is "when you're here, you'll wish you weren't."