Sofia Wylie's TikTok Will Instantly Put Yours To Shame

If you've spent any time on TikTok, you've probably felt the the crippling inadequacy built into watching ultra-talented dancing teenagers tear it up. While TikTok has launched the careers of countless newcomers, others arrived on the video sharing platform already having a catalog of work in the entertainment industry. Sofia Wylie, the 16-year-old star of Disney Channel's Andi Mack and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is one such performer. She's a highly skilled dancer who's found major success by showcasing her unique talents on the app. In fact, Sofia Wylie's TikTok account is so good, it will immediately put yours to shame.

While you're probably most familiar with Wylie from her appearances on Disney-produced series, she actually began her career in dance. In 2011 and again in 2016, Wylie appeared on So You Think You Can Dance and performed on America's Got Talent in 2015. She also danced for Justin Bieber on his Purpose World Tour.

Wylie's dance background has certainly fueled her TikTok success. As of February 2020, Wylie has 5.4 million TikTok followers, and that number just keeps growing. Her videos are fun, lively, and feature some sick moves.

When asked about the success of dance on the platform, the 16-year-old told Dance Spirit, "It's something that everybody can use to communicate, no matter what their language is, what their differences are."

For Sofia Wylie, it's also a family affair. Her sister, Bella Wylie – a two time Chopped Jr. champion – is featured on some of Wylie's most popular videos.

"I find songs or sounds that are upbeat or fun or throwbacks that I really loved growing up," Wylie explained to Dance Spirit. "The main demographic of TikTok is kids around my age, so we have a lot of the same childhood favorites. Bringing back those nostalgic moments is fun and relatable for everybody."

Follow Wylie on TikTok to keep up with all her epic moves.