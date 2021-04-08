Don't freak out, but Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are Instagram official. On April 7, Richie casually dropped the cutest picture of herself and Grainge smooching in the middle of a carousel of images of herself and her friends. She simply captioned the post with a single black heart emoji.

Fans in the comments section were pumped for Richie. Some fans couldn't resist the chance to throw some shade in the direction of Richie's ex Scott Disick. "Damn we’re breaking Scott’s heart all in one week huh," one joked. Another fan simply wrote, "Byebye Scott 👏🏻❤️🙌🏻."

But, mostly, everyone seemed to be happy for her new romance. Paris Hilton even chimed in to the comments section to write, "so happy for you sis!😍" Another fan gushed, "so happy for you Sofia. You deserve a man who really loves you. Be happy beautiful womam!🥰😘."

Rumors Richie was dating music executive Grainge first started swirling around on April 6, just a couple of days before she made their relationship Instagram Official. “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes," a source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight at the time, before adding that “Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”

Rumors of a split between Richie and longtime partner Disick first started swirling around over the summer in 2020. In the premiere of the most recent and final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Disick opened up about his side of the breakup.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," he told Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian. "And I said like, that's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it."

He continued, "she was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.' And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.' And I was like, 'But Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids — it's a unit.' I was like, 'How could you even want that for me?' It just became like, an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with, right?"

Hopefully Grainge is able to give Richie what she's looking for.