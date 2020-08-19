Having trouble Keeping Up with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship status? I don't blame you. Quite frankly, I'm shocked even they're able to keep up with what they "are," considering a source reportedly claimed to E! News on Aug. 19 that Disick and Richie's relationship status "changes daily."

The source reportedly told E! that the couple is not together while Disick vacations with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. "Things haven't been great between them," the source reportedly told E! News of the current state of the union between Richie and Disick. "Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her."

"They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before," the source reportedly claimed.

The source also implied that Richie is reportedly not at the top of Disick's priority list right now, claiming Disick spends the "majority" of time with his family because they are his "main priority." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Disick and Richie about these claims and did not hear back in time for publication.)

I mean, is it surprising that things are maybe a wee bit tense between him and his reported sometimes-girlfriend while he vacations with his ex who just so happens to reportedly be his "main priority" in life? I, personally, would not love the situation if I was in Richie's shoes.

Oh, and did I mention Disick's been leaving flirty comments on Kardashian's Instagram? On Aug. 18, Kardashian posted a picture of herself aboard a boat dressed in a one-piece bathing suit alongside the caption, "lake ya." Disick commented with another pun: "What a lake er."

So, uh. That's where they stand as of now. But, considering they apparently change where they stand every day, I'd check back in tomorrow to see how things have shaken out by then.