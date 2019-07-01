Anyone who can waste as much time as I do most likely stays up-to-date on all of Snapchat's latest Snap Games. And the photo-sharing social media app just unleashed a new real-time, multi-player game that's definitely about to suck up every moment of your free time. So, if you haven't already played Snapchat's new Bitmoji Tennis Snap Game a thousand times over, it's seriously addicting. Despite my recent dip in productivity, though, I'm about to be a global tennis champion.

Most athletes who train for Wimbledon, one of the largest and most prestigious international tennis tournaments in the world, would probably hire a professional tennis coach, buy an expensive racket, and maybe even build a full-size tennis court in their backyard. But Snapchat is making it so you don't have to do that.

In the app's latest Snap Game called Bitmoji Tennis, you'll be able to train for the big tournament by practicing on your own, challenging all your friends to matches, and playing round-robin games with large groups of friends as your Bitmoji, according to a Snapchat spokesperson. It's incredibly fun, and for all the non-tech oriented folk out there, it's not impossible to figure out.

Courtesy Of Snapchat

Like I said, to start playing, you'll find Bitmoji Tennis within a personal Chat or Group Chat. Upon opening either, according to a Snapchat spokesperson, tap the rocket icon in the Chat Bar. This will launch Snap Games. File through the options in the Game Drawer, and when you find "Bitmoji Tennis," tap it.

To start playing, serve the ball by tapping your screen, according to a Snapchat spokesperson. When you get a rally going, you can run left and right by tapping where you want to go, and when you get close to a ball, your racket will swing automatically. To aim your shot, all you have to do is tilt your device. The first player to five points wins, so make sure to stay focused.

In the main menu of the game, according to a Snapchat spokesperson, you will see an option that reads "Stats." This is where you'll be able to view all of your achievements, such as win count, best streak, and longest rally. Oh, and if you want to upgrade your tennis racket to something ~fancy~ all you have to do is watch a short advertisement between each game. It's simple, really.

If you haven't played Snap Games before, they were launched a few months ago back in April 2019. They include a wide selection of real-time games that you can play on your own, or with friends. Bitmoji Tennis is Snapchat's second original title (behind Bitmoji party, according to a Snapchat spokesperson), so get ready to turn your Bitmoji into a tennis-playing fiend.

Whether you decide to train by yourself or alongside your friends is entirely up to you. Just make sure to bring your best Serena, Nadal, or Federer. But try not to pull a McEnroe — you might end up smashing your smartphone screen.