If you know me at all, you're most likely somewhat aware of my affinity for snack foods, especially pretzels. And when it comes to the classic salty snack, I usually go for the plain salty flavor... that is, until snack brand Snack Factory came out of nowhere and created the sweet pretzel snacks of my dreams. If you haven't already heard about Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps' new Drizzlers flavors, they include amazing varieties like Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate & Caramel. I am quite literally dying to try them.

FYI, National Pretzel Day falls on April 26 (so prepare accordingly!), and to honor my all-time favorite food holiday, popular munchie brand Snack Factory created two new Pretzel Crisps flavors which both sound straight-up heavenly. First up is the new Dark Chocolate Drizzlers flavor, a classic and undeniably sexy combination, and then comes the delicious and decadent Milk Chocolate & Caramel Drizzlers.

Both Pretzel Crisps' flavors, according to the brand, consist of Snack Factory's classic salty Pretzel Crisps that you've probably come to know and love over the years, but each are drizzled — not dipped — in Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate & Caramel. It definitely makes way for simultaneous sweet and saltiness, if you ask me — and they somehow manage to satiate every craving known to man (and woman) kind. They are truly a snack-time miracle.

OK for real though, how amazing do both of these gorgeous Drizzlers flavors look? Honestly, deciding on just one will be impossible... so I guess I'll be buying both to try them out. Snack food coma, here I come.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps' Drizzlers come in 5.5-ounce bags, according to the brand, which go for a suggested retail price of $4.49, but honestly, a tasty snack is priceless. Both flavors are currently available at a variety of national retailers, which include (but aren't limited to) Ahold, ShopRite, Walmart, and Sprouts. Make sure to find out where you can snag a bag for yourself by calling your nearest grocery store ahead of time. Trust me — these are 100 percent worth the effort.

It's a fact that classic salted pretzels always come in clutch, no matter your mood. However, I am 100 percent down to try these sweet chocolatey versions, because both look absolutely amazing. Between Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate & Caramel, choosing a favorite flavor will definitely be difficult. But alas, I'm more than down to take on the challenge to give both a taste test. It's truly my honor.