Snow happens, but having a winter bucket list jam-packed with exciting, new experience helps. You may already be asking your besties if they want to take a weekend trip to the mountains, or catch a flight to someplace that looks like Arendelle from Frozen. In that case, you need to have Skateline Albula in Switzerland on your radar (and a suitcase on hand that'll fit blanket scarves and lots of knitted hats).

Putting on a pair of ice skates and gliding through this snowflake-filled wonderland will undoubtedly be the coolest thing you'll do this winter, and possibly in your entire lifetime. From the moment you tie your laces and grab your bestie's or partner's hand, you'll be filled with a rush of excitement and know you're doing something Instagram-worthy. As you glide down the snowy path and in between evergreen trees, you'll be speechless and asking yourself, "Is this real life?"

To answer your question, ice skating on a dreamy path in Switzerland is a real thing, and you can do it this winter. Simply read up on this excursion and what you can expect, head to the airport, and start daydreaming about the stories you're going to tell for years to come.

The ice skating path is 3 kilometers (or about 1.8 miles) long, according to MySwitzerland.com. It runs from Alvaneu to Surava in Switzerland, along the Albula River which is surrounded by lots of trees and forests. It's an incredible scene, especially when the sun is shining and making the frosty branches look so picturesque. You'll want to stop every so often to take selfies or adventurous pics.

When you arrive in Surava, you and your best friends will have to hop on a shuttle bus that takes you to Alvaneu. The bus will take you to the beginning of the trails, where you'll skate the afternoon away and have a merry and bright time. Before hopping on the shuttle, though, you'll be able to rent all the gear you need for the ride and get tickets for the excursion. A combo trip, which costs 20 Swiss Franc for adults and 17 Swiss Franc for children, gets you skates, a helmet, elbow and knee pads, a headlamp, and a single ride ticket.

All the prices and gear offered, as well as additional information on your trip to Skateline Albula, can be found on their website. (Just have Google Translate open and ready to go, OK?)

According to Skateline Albula's website, they are currently closed, as temperatures need to rise. But the season is expected to start on Dec. 21, 2019, which gives you plenty of time to book your trip and get your accommodations in order. Maybe you'll stay in a cozy cottage with friends, or at a luxe hotel with your boo. Either way, you're bound to have an epic winter adventure, especially if you put on a pair of ice skates.

The season at Skateline Albula is set to end in Feb. 2020/the beginning of Mar. 2020, so be sure you book your trip before the dreamy ice skating path closes. The path is available to travelers and wanderlusters alike (from the start of the season until Feb. 16, 2020) on Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (including Dec. 24 and 25); and on holidays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. — all in local time. From Feb. 17, 2020 until the season wraps up, the path will be open on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; on Sundays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.