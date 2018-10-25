Raise your hand if you were low-key very upset that you never received your Hogwarts letter in the mail. Honestly, same — I'm still learning how to cope. It's fine, guys. But while you may never get that coveted letter inviting you into the wonderful wizarding world you know and love, at least you can rejoice in the fact that S'ip by S'well launched a Harry Potter collection of water bottles. Yeah, you heard me: These bad boys have Harry Potter designs all over them, so we Muggles can show the world just how passionate we really are about the world of magic — and, you know, hydration. Hydration is important, too, guys.

When it comes to Harry Potter, I personally haven't stopped mourning the end of the series. Yes, I know, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them is a thing, and Fantastic Beasts 2 especially looks like it's going to be so good, but I think a lot of HP fans would agree with me, IT'S JUST NOT THE SAME. So, personally, I jump at any and every opportunity to indulge in my Harry Potter nostalgia and wear it proudly in one way or another — and yes, water bottles would most definitely fall under this category.

According to Delish, there are four different reusable water bottles in S'ip by S'well's new Harry Potter collection, and each one is better than the last. One of the products is a straight up Hogwarts bottle with the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry's crest smack-dab in the middle for you to proudly rep wherever you go. #Blessed.

Next, in case you've been undecided all these years on which Hogwarts house you truly belong to, S'ip by S'well's navy bottle features cute little crests of every single house: Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, and Slytherin (though I'm sure I didn't need to remind you).

The collection also includes a Quidditch-themed water bottle, which, IMO, is sleek AF. But personally, my favorite product in the collection is the The Boy Who Lived bottle. It's super minimalistic, and the round glasses and scar are just adorable, if you ask me. Do I wish I was Ginny on a daily basis? Maybe.

These babies are essentially every Harry Potter fan's dream come true, but the really cool thing is that S'ip by S'well water bottles in general are some of the best of their kind on the market. Each of these bottles, according to the product pages, are made with double-walled, insulated stainless steel, which will keep your water cold, your coffee warm, and Butterbeer, uh, whatever temperature your heart desires?

Plus, each S'ip by S'well bottle's top is designed to be leak-free, so you won't have to deal with that (totally Muggles-only) struggle of cleaning up spills. Of course, if you'd received your Hogwarts letter, you could have learned to wave your wand and cast a cleanup spell of some kind. Need I remind you how unfair it is that that letter never came in the mail?!

But, the thing is, you're still magical AF, especially if you're down to use one of these water bottles because, by purchasing a S'ip by S'well product, you're supporting the brand's partnership with UNICEF USA, which helps to "provide clean and safe water to the world's most vulnerable communities," according to the brand's website. More specifically, S'ip by S'well has committed $800,000 to communities that don't have access to clean drinking water, and the brand's core mission is to help "build infrastructure, educate families on water-borne diseases and promote national reform to make sustainable long lasting change," as per its website.

I don't know about you, but I'd like to consider everyone who supports that wonderful mission an extremely magical human.