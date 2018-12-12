Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is awe-inspiring, to say the least. The 21-year-old athlete won a record-breaking four titles at the World Gymnastics Championship this year (while battling kidney stones, BTW), and she was recently named as ESPN The Magazine's Dominant Athlete Of The Year. As if all of that isn't inspiring enough, in a recent interview with Good Morning America, Simone Biles talked about how therapy has helped her through some of the more personal challenges she's faced over the last year or so, and if you ask me, her honesty, combined with her undeniably impressive skills as an athlete, make her the ultimate role model.

Back in January, Biles shared her experience as one of many women abused by the former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. She spoke out on social media and wrote,

I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault...I know that this horrific experience does not define me.

In her interview with Good Morning America, Biles spoke of the anxiety and emotional struggles she still contends with to this day as a result of Nassar's abuse, and how the "ups and downs" of her past year were "definitely not easy." Her honesty was commendable, to say the least. "This year gave me a voice," Biles said in her interview. "I tried to find my voice this year... and I tried to use that in a positive manner."

When GMA host Robin Roberts asked more specifically about what Biles does to help herself process the trauma, Biles shared some of her tools for coping with and caring for her mental health:

I still go to therapy, and I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year in trying to figure out what was wrong.

Roberts commended Biles not only for how brave she and the other women abused by Nassar have been in coming forward with their experiences, but also for the way Biles just straight-up tells it like it is. "Bless you for taking care of you," the GMA host told the gymnast.

Which, I must say, is a great point by Roberts: While someone like Biles might seem superhuman in terms of her athletic accomplishments, she still puts her mental and emotional care at the forefront.

It just goes to show that, no matter who you are or what you do, you deserve to care for yourself first — period.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Not only is Biles an inspiring role model, she's also as humble as they come, if you ask me. During her GMA interview, she and Roberts talked about how the gymnast recently topped ESPN The Magazine's “Dominant 20” list. "I didn't think it was real," Biles told Roberts. "I was like, 'You're joking.'"

No jokes here, Simone. You're about as badass as it gets, girl. Keep doing you, and we can't wait to see you kill it at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.