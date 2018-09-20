Not everyone is willing to forgive a boyfriend or girlfriend for cheating, but couples can — and have — completely gotten past infidelity in their relationship. What you choose to do, as well as the way your partner might react "will depend on your situation, your agreement with your partner, and your desire to be transparent," says Martin.

She explains that if you take a more worldly perspective, the United States is pretty unique when it comes to the belief that affairs are "disastrous, traumatic, and have to necessarily spell the end of trust and a relationship."

"In some cultures, affairs are considered private. People expect to get all kinds of great things from their primary relationship: companionship, understanding, fun, but not necessarily mind- blowing sex," says Martin. "In these places, including parts of Latin America and Europe, 'indiscretions' are considered part of life. It's all about having sex with someone else without jeopardizing your primary relationship or humiliating your partner. Privacy and discretion are prized in these situations."

Here in the U.S., however, it's much more common to hold the belief that infidelity is catastrophic, Martin explains. So know that your partner may very well feel that way.