Cheating is one of those things that can leave a mark on people. Whether you've been cheated on physically or emotionally, it can sometimes leave a kind of emotional scar and make it harder to trust people. You give your heart to someone, in hopes that they'll take care of it and treat it with love (like you would theirs), but then they do something that makes it seem like they didn't care you entrusted them with something so precious. So, how do you get over that? Can you forgive your partner for cheating?

Deciding whether to forgive your partner after they cheated is completely up to you. There is no right or wrong way to handle the situation. It's something that you and your SO have to figure out for yourselves. Do you think you could trust your partner again? Do you think your relationship can make it? Do you want to make it work? It's your choice.

Some people find it nearly impossible to forgive a SO who cheated on them, and others may find it easier to do. The dreaded saying, "once a cheater, always a cheater," can loom over you if your partner cheated, but it's not a proven fact. Someone could cheat in a moment of weakness and never do it again. Do you just not trust them again because of that one moment? For some people, the answer to that question is yes. To others, it's no. I turned to Reddit to see whether people can truly forgive the fact that their SO cheated on them.

That's going to be a hard no. Giphy I don't know why people think coming clean with something this betraying is some noble act. I mean, I'm glad you came clean, but that just means you actually still have a conscious. If I murder someone and get brought to court and admit, I go to jail. Sure I might get a slightly lighter sentence, but I can't go, "BUT I ADMITTED IT!" Cheat on someone, don't expect the relationship to continue. — u/Drunken_Consent If they thought it was a wise decision in the first place, then they obviously don't think our relationship was a wise choice. Trust means relying on your SO's judgement so that they can make the right decisions for your relationship, so if violating the relationship is their decision, then it obviously is no longer relevant to them. — u/Hyperbattleship No circumstance that I can realistically think of would allow me to forgive him. At that point all trust is gone forever and I'll just be expecting him to do it again. Don't give second chances when it comes to cheating. — u/Felix_Kitty

For some people, it depends on the situation. Giphy Yes - but heavily dependent on circumstances, and mitigating / aggravating factors. The reality is I work offshore, so I'm gone half the time. It's not a particularly great circumstance, or a particularly fair one, but it's the way it's worked out. If it was a one-off, she was lonely and drunk, it happened, and she regrets it, I think I'd be able to forgive her. It'd take a lot of time, and I don't know if the full amount of trust would ever be completely restored, but it's something I'd be willing to work on, and work with her to get through. On the other hand, if it was a recurring thing (particularly an affair with the same guy), that'd be another thing entirely. — u/MexicanSpaceProgram Only if I was such an insufferable asshole that I drove them into the arms of another. — u/Bababooey247

Others can forgive, but need to abandon the relationship. Giphy I could probably forgive her at some point, but the relationship would deeefinitely be over. — u/MakesPensDance Eventually. But the relationship would have long since been over. — u/PlanetaryGenocide