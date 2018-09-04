I actually learned due to my cat.

So my GF didn't work while I did, so she was often staying at my place alone while I was working throughout the week. One day my cat pissed on a pile of clothes she had left laying in the room over the week and came to b*tch me out about it, and I apologized and offered to just take them to the laundromat to get them cleaned. In the pile of clothes was a pair of male boxers (not mine) and some socks that were neither mine nor hers. I took her cat pissed stained clothes along with that dude's underwear and told her to get out of my apartment.

— /u/ScrambledToast

Guys, I found another silver lining! These stories are, of course, devastating but I do love the fact that they all prove that the universe has a way of revealing the truth to you. No need to go snooping for your bae's phone or asking them a million questions about that time they stared for a little too long at the waitress. Eventually, the truth will find its way over to you.

