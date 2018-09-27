To say you had a crush would be an understatement, TBH. You totally missed History of Jazz lectures because you were distracted by their perfectly disheveled hair. You stole a glance across the dining hall and nearly fell right over. You borrowed their pencil once during an exam and it was honestly the highlight of your week. Ultimately, you never quite got up the courage to ask that cutie out, but fret not — this weekend presents the perfect opportunity to talk to your college crush at homecoming.

Without a doubt, homecoming is one of the most anticipated events for college graduates. The alumni spirit and pride are intoxicating, and the reunions with friends in familiar places bring on a hefty wave of nostalgia, and the IG post possibilities are endless. Better yet, homecoming means you have a second chance at talking to that crush you were too shy to hit on. After all, you may want to secure a date, and who better than the person you fantasized about semester after semester?

“Life is not a dress rehearsal,” Fran Greene, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting, tells Elite Daily. “Since you may never get another opportunity to let your crush know that you really liked them when you were in school together, this is the time to do it!”

Sometimes, all it takes is a little life experience out in the working world to gain a little more self-confidence — which is precisely what you may need to pursue that cutie you've had your eye on. There’s nothing worse than wondering “what if?” So, consider homecoming your chance to finally find out whether you and that college crush have #powercouple potential.

You have nothing to lose. LUMINA/Stocksy Making a move on your crush probably felt risky in college. If you went for it and your feelings weren’t reciprocated, you’d have to deal with the uncomfortable run-ins after class and at parties (#awk, to say the least). That may have been precisely why you hesitated on asking them out. It’s also why homecoming is the ideal time to finally follow through. Think of it this way: If your crush turns you down, the odds of you running into them again are probably slim. “The worst that can happen is that your crush has moved on,” says Greene, “And who knows? They might even know the ‘perfect’ person for you.” The bottom line is this: You really have nothing to lose now that college is over.

It could be mutual. Victor Torres/Stocksy The best case scenario, of course, is that your crush feels the same way. For all you know, they were pining after you all through college but just as nervous or shy as you were to do anything about it. If that’s the case, you’ll be glad you were brave enough to be the one to make the move. “Your crush may be so ecstatic that you made the first move because you have always been on their mind!” says Greene. “The only thing you can regret is doing nothing.” The point is, you’ll never know if the feelings are mutual if you don’t ask that cutie out. It’s quite possible that they’ll be super relieved you did. This is a case in which the reward far outweighs the risk.

You're in your comfort zone. Studio Firma/Stocksy It’s a lot easier to make a risky move when you’re in a comfortable setting. Since homecoming occurs at a place where you spent several years, you’re likely to feel more able to let your guard down and loosen up. “The vibe is upbeat and you are in familiar territory, which can ease your nerves,” explains Greene. Keep in mind that it’s familiar territory for your crush, too — which gives you something in common, and thus, plenty of things to talk about. “There are so many opportunities to talk about what’s happening in the moment,” says Greene, “Such as when you were students and life after graduation, favorite hotspots, funny stories, all-nighters, best/worst classes, Greek life, jobs, student loans/money, apartments, friends in common, etc.” So don’t be afraid to take advantage of the comfort that comes with being back in your old stomping grounds and break out of your comfort zone.