When Marvel initially announced Phase 4, the Disney+ TV series lineup included projects like The Falcon & The Winter Soldier and Loki — in short, TV shows about characters fans already knew, played by actors they already recognized in the roles. But that was only the tip of the iceberg. Marvel plans to put out three more shows beyond the initial five that are full of familiar characters. These shows will star new characters, all of whom have the potential to cross over into the films: Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. Here are all the details we know about one of these shows so far, including details about She-Hulk Season 1's release date cast, and more.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know the Hulk's origin story, in which he was exposed to gamma rays that make him "Hulk out" when angry. She-Hulk is Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Susan Walters. She's a New York lawyer, a hard-nosed, deeply intelligent, take-no-crap kinda gal. But when she is hit by a car on the streets of the city, her life nearly ends.

Her cousin Bruce, hearing Walters needs a blood transfusion, rushes to the hospital, hoping the gamma-ray mutations won't transfer as well. Unfortunately, he is wrong. But Walters, unlike Banner, does not go full Hulk, since her exposure is third-hand. Her transformations are less severe, more controlled. She keeps most of her personality from the beginning, while also imbued with the ability to help save the world.

'She-Hulk' & Phase 4 Marvel She-Hulk is still in the pre-production stages. The project is headed up by writer Jessica Gao, known for her work on Rick & Morty, including the famous "Pickle Rick" episode. She'll be joined by Kat Coiro, who will executive produce the series and direct the premiere episode. Coiro is known for comedies like Brooklyn 99, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Modern Family. With credits like these, it's clear She-Hulk is not going to be a dour drama.

'She-Hulk' Cast Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It is hard to understate how big a name Tatiana Maslany is in the sci-fi world. Her breakout role(s) in Orphan Black were the stuff of legends. She played a full dozen clones, each character an entirely crafted unique personality from the next, winning her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in 2016. Now she'll play Jennifer Walters and her alter-ego, She-Hulk.

'She-Hulk' Plot Details Marvel Comics One assumes the first season will function as something of an origin story. The problem, of course, is not knowing if or how the Marvel Cinematic Universe plans to alter the original comic or not. Captain Marvel's origin story, for instance, was utterly rearranged or the screen adaptation. But what the MCU comes up with for Walters remains to be seen.

'She-Hulk' Theories Marvel Rumors have been flying that Bruce Banner's Hulk will turn up in the new show. In April of 2020, actor Mark Ruffalo told Variety he was eager to reprise his role as the permanently Hulkified Bruce. He did admit nothing was a done deal though. But the way he described it, there have been discussions about how and when to bring the character back. She-Hulk is the most obvious contender for that to happen.