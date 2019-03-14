UM, HI, HELLO, and welcome to the world in which Pretty Little Liars and You star Shay Mitchell has a new platinum blonde bob at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. While Shay Mitchell has graced more than a few red carpets, I think I speak for many when I say we've all come to expert her in an elegant, yet modern outfit with a her long, dark brown locks styled to perfection. So imagine everyone's surprise with the singer's look on Thursday, March 14, when she did a total 180.

The singer stunned everyone on the red carpet with a super short, almost white blonde haircut, in addition to a jaw-dropping outfit, and honestly, I feel like I don't even know who I am anymore. The platinum blonde chop just grazed the area where Mitchell's neck meets her shoulders, and with its slightly shadowed roots, it's incredibly on trend. However, I can confirm that, while I love Mitchell's new blonde look, her long brunette hair hasn't gone anywhere.

Judging from Mitchell's Instagram, it looks like celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero was the mastermind behind the 'do. Guerrero can be see on Mitchell's current Instagram story styling Mitchell's hair into teeny, tiny braids — typical of a hairstylist to do when they're about to put a wig on a client's hair.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Later in Mitchell's story, you can see her glam team applying a wig cap over her hair, and if you look closely at the photo above, you can see the edges of the wig along Mitchell's hairline. Regardless, the slightly wavy bob may not be real, but the feelings it and her entire look is making me feel are more than real.

As for Mitchell's overall outfit, well, it's so shiny and sleek that I can see myself in it — literally. The 31-year-old wore a super short, v-neck mini dress covered in various metallic appliqués and embellishments. Over it, she wore a matching oversized blazer, covered in the same metallic detailing, but with black lapels and black cuffs at the ends of the sleeves. She paired the 'fit with a metallic silver clutch and strappy PVC heels. TBH? Mitchell looks like a rockstar who just celebrated her fifth platinum album.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As for Mitchell's makeup, I've never seen a look that enthralls me and low-key terrifies me (in a good way) as much as hers does. Nevermind her smooth-as-a-baby's-bottom complexion, the chiseled contour, or the perfect pinky nude lip. I can't take my eyes off her eye look. She rocked an intensely long, sharp eyeliner wing that could honestly kill me if I looked at it too long, and a soft, slightly purple smoky eye. Did I just find the makeup I will desperately try (and likely fail) to recreate every single day for the rest of my life? Yes, yes I did.

Although Mitchell's platinum locks aren't real, here's hoping she keeps them around for a little while. And here's hoping we have even more fire looks like this one served from Mitchell on even more red carpets.