If epic amounts of cuteness were at the top of your Christmas wishlist this year, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello came through with their new musical collaboration, a cover of the classic holiday tune "Christmas Song." As if releasing another duet wasn't enough, they also dropped an accompanying music video, shot at home by themselves, which includes their new puppy, Tarzan. Hey, I said they came through with cuteness, didn't I? And if you've wondered how the couple's doing in quarantine, well, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s body language in their Christmas video is very telling — and what it has to say will touch your heart.

Speaking of heartwarming, there's a very beautiful reason this dynamic duo put out the song: to benefit Feeding America. "This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," Cabello shared on Instagram. "This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong. All streams will support those in need right now, and to kick this off, we are donating $100K to Feeding America! We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!"

What makes this video most special, though, is how intimate it is. Because it was shot in quarantine by the singers themselves, it offers a real peek behind the curtain at their connection and body language together. Here's what two experts say their body language can tell us about Cabello and Mendes' dynamic.

They can be awkward in the sweetest way ever.

In this shot, Shawn steals a kiss from Cabello and it's so romantic — if a little awkward — as Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, tells Elite Daily. “It seems like he's taking advantage of the situation in a fun way and stealing a kiss whenever he can,” she says. “It's a little awkward, but that seems to add to the fun.”

She can't get enough of him.

This shot of Cabello getting up close and personal to her man is indicative of a larger pattern in the video, says Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma. “Throughout the video, she is showing her open warm loving affection and love for him. Oh, how she loves him and wants to be kissing him,” she tells Elite Daily. Here, Wood is struck by how Cabello wraps her arms around Mendes. “[Her] arms up and over and around his neck in a containment ownership hold and her face pressed assertively and passionately against him in a bid for love and kissing,” Wood points out, while adding that Mendes’ body language reciprocates. “He lifts his chin and up and smiles, opening happy and pleased with her affection, his face turns to the camera to say, ‘Look what I have, isn’t she adorable.’”

There’s a lot of passion between them.

In this final photo, the two of them kiss again. This one stood out to Wood more than the others. “This is my favorite shot,” she says, explaining that it really shows the passion in their connection. “I'm glad we have this because, in the video, I saw him only give her a peck kiss, put here the smooch is sexier. I can see his head arch forward to get closer to her and his eyelids in a soft passionate close to take him inside the kiss and give her love.” Merry Christmas, indeed.

The entire video's worth watching as it does show a sweet and intimate side to this talented and adorable couple. Brown puts it very succinctly when she says, “It looks like they're having fun and enjoying being a couple overall.”

Wood agrees with this assessment, adding that it also shows just how much Mendes cares for Cabello. ”In the video, he takes the lead and she's the one that searches for and goes after his affection. The camera lingers on her, and if the camera represents his eyes looking at her, then he just adores her,” she explains. Wood also hints that, should they stay together long-term, they could make for wonderful parents if their dynamic with Tarzan is any indication. “[They have a future], especially if they have a child and love it the way they love that cute puppy,” she concludes. Now that’s the kind of assessment that'll make fans of these two have a merry and bright holiday season. OK, time to go watch the video about 10 more times. Swoon.

Experts cited:

Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence

Patti Wood, a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma