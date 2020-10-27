At first glance, it may seem like a cozy candid. But Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's body language in his latest Instagram reads more like a plandid, according to Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence. "They're sort of holding hands, very loosely and both of their faces have a kind of blank stare," Brown says as she examines the photo, which Mendes posted on Oct. 27. "What are they looking at that's so un-interesting that both of them are equally unmoved? Are they watching paint dry? So, I can't say that they're showing tons of passion here. It's a posed and maybe coached picture."

Yes, picture, which Mendes sweetly captioned "reina 🦋," was probs staged. Buuuuut that doesn't mean that the two aren't still very obviously intimate with one another. "They're obviously tight," Brown explained. "Letting anyone between your legs like this says that they're intimate."

A little more detail on the picture: As I mentioned earlier, Mendes posted it on Oct. 27 and captioned it "reina," which means queen in Spanish. People are, simply put. freaking out over it. One fan gushed in the comments, "u called her ur queen in spanish. i need a boyfriend yo😭." Another excitedly wrote. "YAYAYAYYAYA THIS IS SO CUTE." Another added in, "this looks so normal- i think its good for us to see them so natural and chill because they're just human too like us <3."

You get the picture. People were into the post.

Even if the photo was planned, there's no doubt Mendes' feelings for Cabello are 100 percent authentic. In fact, in his documentary In Wonder, forthcoming on Netflix on Nov. 23, Mendes legit said every single song he's ever written is about Cabello.

"A song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything is about you,'" Mendes said, describing a conversation with Cabello. "They've always been about you.' She goes, 'what do you mean?' I'm like, 'they're all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote."

And the feeling seems to be mutual. On Sept. 30, Cabello posted a video of Mendes promoting his new song Wonder to Instagram alongside this extremely gushy caption:

the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️

Dawww. Happy for these two!