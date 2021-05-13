Though the former pageant queen has made it very clear how she feels about her ex-husband's new relationship, Shanna Moakler called out Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian for an unexpected reason during a May 12 interview with People. Apparently, Barker and Kardashian's shared love for the 1993 Quentin Tarantino film True Romance isn't quite sitting right with Moakler... mostly because she and Barker had a True Romance-themed wedding back in 2004. And here I was thinking the theme was The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding," Moakler told People during the interview. "Our daughter's named after the character [Alabama] in the movie ... I just think it's weird."

ICYMI, Barker got a True Romance-inspired tattoo in March 2021, and Kardashian seemingly expressed her approval when she commented, "You're So Cool!" (which is a line from the movie) on the post. In January, Kardashian also shared a still from True Romance on Instagram, which she captioned with a red heart emoji, and Barker slid into her comments section to write, "You're so cool!" According to Moakler, Kardashian and Barker are seemingly bonding over the very thing Moakler and Barker once bonded over. Weird indeed!

During the interview, Moakler also noted that she found her ex's PDA with his new GF a little bit over-the-top. "Do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler said. However, the model claimed she's not stressing out over Barker's romance because she's "very much over" the drummer. "It's been a long time," Moakler added. Of course, all the times Moakler has shaded Barker and Kardashian's relationship seem to suggest otherwise.

Barker's ex isn't the only one who's noticed how enamored Barker and Kardashian seem to be with each other. Kardashian's family is reportedly shook by all the PDA as well. "Kourtney's family is happy for her, but they're also in a little bit of shock because they've never seen her like this before," a source claimed to Entertainment Tonight on May 11. Don't tell Scott Disick!

The two lovebirds may even be thinking about saying "I do" in the near future... or at least sometime in the future. "Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis," another source claimed to ET on May 12. "Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn't been sure that's the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married."

If Kardashian and Barker tie the knot, that would be the wedding of the century. And who knows? Moakler might even attend if Barker and his beau don't show too much PDA (and if they promise not to make the theme of the wedding True Romance).