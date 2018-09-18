Hi! Not trying to be rude, but if you're not obsessed with the perfect couple that is Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, then I'm sorry — what are you doing?! The two have an epic love story, a perfect daughter, and they're basically just the ultimate power couple. So, now that I've got you on the best bandwagon ever, let's talk about Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's body language, shall we?

First, a quick recap of their relationship history: They met in April 2015, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. They were staying at the same hotel in Rome, and in fact, Williams didn’t even want to meet him initially. Get this: She actually had her friend tell Ohanian that there was a rat at the table he wanted to sit at because she didn't want him sitting close to her, according to Vanity Fair. But they eventually won each other over, and after a six-hour long first date in Paris (can you even?), they welcomed their daughter in September 2017, and tied the knot that November.

Williams and Ohanian clearly have a love story for the ages, but to infer whether or not their bond is still as strong as it was when they first met, I reached out to body language expert Blanca Cobb for her expert opinion. Here's what she had to say.

1 They really just fit together. serenawilliams on Instagram Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016, and the internet was collectively thrilled for them. So when Williams uploaded this photo of the two of them featuring a strategically placed taco emoji atop that finger, it said a lot about their relationship style. "Serena places a hand on her man’s chest as a sign of tenderness and territoriality," Cobb tells Elite Daily of the sweet photo. "She’s letting everyone know that Alexis is a taken man. Notice that Serena is playful with her head tilted back. Exposing her neck toward Alexis sends the message that she’s being vulnerable, a great sign of trust. Alexis has a big smile on his face showing that he’s thrilled with his lady’s affections." Basically, they're totally in love, invested in their relationship, and their body language speaks volumes.

2 They're already a perfect family. serenawilliams on Instagram In this photo that Williams shared after announcing her pregnancy, the two expectant parents are completely overjoyed. "By cradling Serena in his arms, Alexis is saying that he’s got the two most precious people in his life — his woman and his baby protected," Cobb says. I'm not crying, you're crying!

3 Guys, they're seriously so in love. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the 2017 Met Gala together, Williams and Ohanian were both glowing. "With smilies only for each other, Serena and Alexis are enjoying each other’s company," Cobb says of this photo. Seriously, these two just click!

4 They always have a great time together. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ugh, if you still aren't on the Williams and Ohanian bandwagon, then may I remind you of the fact that they got invited to the royal wedding? They truly do have it all, but from the looks of this pic, all they really need is each other. According to Cobb, they really bring out the child in each other, and nothing can get in the way of their love. "Whatever Alexis said to his woman brought out laughter," she explains. "When you laugh, your body releases feel good hormones, which tends to bring you closer together emotionally. Serena has a grip on her man’s arm to keep him close. And she’s holding her clutch with her right hand, making sure that nothing gets in the way of their physical connection." Long story short: No signs of anything but love, here!