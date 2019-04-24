You've probably heard your grandparents say it 100 times and you've definitely heard your mom say it 1,000 times: protecting your skin from the sun is so important. Now, your favorite beauty retailer is here to reiterate that message via a covetable new drop. Sephora's Sun Safety Kit, which is available online today and in stores April 25, contains a lineup of ace products including powerful sunscreens, protective primers, and even a chapstick with SPF that will ensure you and your skin remain healthy all summer long. If you've ever wanted to test out various lotions and find your go-to fave, this is an excellent way to do so.

The kit includes 12 products by cult-favorite brands with the likes of Dr. Jart, Drunk Elephant, Fresh, Lancome, Origins, Peter Thomas Roth, and Supergoop!—they're selects that you've definitely been dying to buy and try out and now you finally can without relinquishing a good chunk of your paycheck. The entire kit, which comes in a cute woven straw bag, retails for $39, and seeing as the products would normally cost you around $115 if purchased individually, it's a steal. Everything comes in travel-sized form, meaning you can throw them in your carry on when packing for upcoming trips and not have to worry about whether or not they'll make it through TSA. Convenience is key when traveling and these certainly fit the bill.

If you're not already convinced that the Sun Safety Kit is a smart and important beauty purchase, this might sway you: Sephora is selling it in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and will be donating $25 to them for every set sold. The center focuses on raising awareness about the importance of sun protection and also carries out cancer research and treatment. This is the 12th year Sephora has partnered with the institution and to date they've helped raise $7 million in support—there's truly no better cause to put your money to, so this is a beauty buy you can feel good about through and through.

Check out the full list of products below and snag you own kit before they're gone! Trust me, it's got something for everyone and if there's a product you're not 100 percent sold on, lookout for that one friend of yours who never remembers to wear sunscreen and demand they put it in their purse stat.