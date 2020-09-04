A long holiday weekend is finally here, and as you sit by the pool for what could be the last time this year and say your goodbyes to summer, there’s one thing you definitely don’t want to miss out on: Sephora’s 2020 Labor Day sale. Select makeup and skincare products are up to 50% off right now, and with the code “FREESHIP” at check out, you can access free shipping with your order.

Fall brings about a world of possibility. Alongside dipping into the darker shades in your eyeshadow palettes and rocking bold lipstick again, it means drier, harsher weather. So, among all the makeup you want to buy, you may also want to splurge on some super hydrating products to keep your skin glowing and bright, even on the cloudiest days. Besides, there’s no better way to start a new season off right than to get yourself a little gift.

There are over 500 items to peruse in the Sephora sale, and cult-favorite brands like Cover FX, Peter Thomas Roth, and Fenty Beauty are included. But, if you don’t feel like scrolling through all the pages of the sale (big mood), fret not; I've done the work for you. Scroll below to checkout all of the best deals in Sephora’s Labor Day sale.

Huda Beauty's Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette ($39, Sephora) has 18 autumn-ready shades. Its mix of metallic and matte colors make it easy to create a ton of dynamic looks, from a natural smoky eye to a full-glam cut crease.

Whether your skin is dry, oily, or combination, you'll want to add Peter Thomas Roth's Cloud Toner Mist ($14, Sephora) to your routine. In addition to refreshing your skin throughout the day, it retains moisture for up to 72 hours of hydration — a must-have on cold, dry days.

If you prefer a matte finish to your foundation, try Too Faced's Peach Perfect Foundation ($22, Sephora). It helps control your skin's oil production for an even, never-streaky look.

Harsh weather can lead to harsh effects on your skin, like dryness and inflammation. Sephora's Green Tea Face Mask ($4, Sephora) will combat the effects of the weather and soothe your skin in the process.

Simplify your everyday makeup routine with Fenty Beauty's Match Stick Trio ($37, Sephora). These creamy products magnetize together, so you'll never lose them. With a concealer, contour stick, and highlighter, your complexion will instantly be snatched.

Getting a value bundle for a deal is like a triple win. Valued at $85, the IT Cosmetics' Bye Bye Pores Trio ($45, Sephora) is an unbeatable steal. It comes with a toner, makeup primer, and gel lotion to keep you skin looking radiant and feeling healthy.

Whether you're going back to school or not, Moschino x Sephora's Liquid Markers Lip Set ($17, Sephora) has five shades to bring a pop of color to every outfit. Their quick-drying formula keeps smudging to a minimum, yet they're still lightweight and won't dry out your lips.

If you're like me and find most foundations to be too heavy, Cover FX's Custom Cover Drops ($15, Sephora) are a great solution. You can mix the drops in with your favorite moisturizer or other beauty products to create your perfect, lightweight foundation.

For a metallic eyeshadow that packs a punch, grab one of Natasha Denona's Chroma Crystal Liquid Eyeshadows ($13, Sephora). One swipe of these eyeshadows will leave you with glittering, high-pigment color in just a few seconds.

GlamGlow's Charcoal Clarifying Oil ($38, Sephora) uses antioxidants like aloe vera and turmeric to cleanse and nourish your pores. Meanwhile, the charcoal, vitamin C, and salicylic acid protect your skin from pollution and blemishes.