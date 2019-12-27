After-Christmas sales are to shopping for yourself as Black Friday sales are to shopping for everyone else. And for those of you who would like to gift yourself brand-new beauty products, Sephora's After Christmas 2019 Sale is the sale for you. Yep, just when you thought your holiday was over, Sephora sneaks up with gifts on gifts.

The post-holiday sale began on Thursday, Dec. 26, ends Wednesday, Jan. 1, and is happening both in-store and online. The deal is exclusively available to Sephora's reward program members, AKA Beauty Insiders, and gives an extra 20% off sale items. If you're shopping in-store, simply show the cashier your Beauty Insider card; if you're shopping online, use the code "SAVEBIG" at checkout.

As if a 20% discount isn't good enough, the already-healthy sale section includes up to 50% off brands like Fenty Beauty, Bobbi Brown, T3, and Kat Von D, just to name a few. With that added discount, things like Too Faced mascaras are less than $10, Bobbi Brown eyeshadow palettes are less than $25, and Fenty Beauty's Mini Fairy Bombs are just $8.

If you'd like to kick off the new year by saving a ton of money and stocking a fresh beauty arsenal, I'd recommend hitting up Sephora ASAP. But before you go, see below for some of the best deals you'll find throughout the sale. (Just don't forget to use "SAVEBIG" at checkout for an even greater discount than the one listed, Beauty Insiders.)

You can get a major discount on Fenty Beauty's Mini Fairy Bomb just in time to create a sparkling look for New Year's Eve. The "bomb" features a puff ball applicator and iridescent pink "Candy Sparks" powder.

Summer Fridays' cult-favorite R + R Mask is so cheap right now, you're going to want to snag more than one. The dual-action mask first buffs away dead skin cells using wild rose powder and then nourishes and moisturizes thanks to its combination of antioxidant-rich oils.

You can cop Rihanna's 16-pan Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette for less than $2 a shadow, which is quite a steal if you ask me. The palette features a range of shades in matte and shimmer finishes, like "Mirage," a metallic rosy bronze; "Ca$ablanca," a peach with gold shimmer; and "Fez Up," a matte plum.

The best-selling Too Faced Born This Way Concealer comes in a whopping 35 shades; is super full-coverage; and can be used to conceal, contour, and highlight. It's also packed with hydrating ingredients like coconut water, alpine rose, and hyaluronic acid for a weightless, crease-free wear.

Bet you never thought you could get an eyeshadow palette at Sephora for $4, did you? Well, now you can. Sephora Collection's Arctic Eyes eight-pan palette includes nude, pink, taupe, and brown shades in matte and metallic finishes.

Although a bit pricey, T3's Cura Professional Digital Ionic Hair Dryer is worth every penny. The weight of the dryer is evenly distributed, making styling easy, comfortable, and effortless. And that's just the start. Its digitally-controlled heat setting creates a gentle airstream that dries hair quickly, while the built-in ion generator creates a smooth, frizz-free finish.

If these deals sound good to you, hurry over to Sephora before Jan. 1 — just remember to sign up for the Beauty Insider program if you haven't already.