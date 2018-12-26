Now that you've finished your holiday shopping for everyone on your gift list, you can now go back to shopping for yourself (you've gotta spend all those gift cards sometime) by taking advantage of the Sephora 2018 After-Christmas Sale. From Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, Sephora Beauty Insiders can enjoy an additional 20 percent off of sale items by using the code "TWENTYOFF" at checkout. What's more is that the sale section is chock-full of amazingly discounted hair, skin, and makeup products to choose from. And with an extra 20 percent off, these beauty buys are going to be even harder to pass up.

The post-holiday sale features discounts on something for just about everyone, for every occasion. From limited-edition holiday gift sets to hair tools to fan-fave eyeshadow palettes and skincare sets, you can treat yourself to a holiday gift, purchase a last-minute pick for your NYE makeup look, or stock up your beauty cabinet so you can go into 2019 with any beauty product you could ever need.

With almost 400 items to choose from, Sephora's After-Christmas sale on sale could quite possibly seem a bit overwhelming. To help you out, I've rounded up some of the star players from the sale that you're going to want to cop ASAP before they sell out. Just make sure you're signed into your Sephora Beauty Insider account so you can access the discount!

HAIR

T3's Cura Luxe Pro Ionic Hair Dryer is a lightweight dryer that boasts a handle in the drying head. This means the weight of the dryer is evenly distributed, so no more top-heavy tools that hurt your arm when you use them. The dryer works quickly to efficiently dry your hair with minimal damage.

Get the Drybar experience in the comfort of your own home with their Limited Edition Glitter Gang Kit from Sephora. The set contains the Limited Edition Silver Glitter Buttercup Blow-Dryer, a Full Pint Medium Ceramic Round Brush, Limited Edition Glitter Spritzer Sparkle Spray, Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Spray Blanc Scent, Detox Dry Shampoo Original Scent, and two Glitter Hair Ties.

SKIN

Don't let dry skin get you down this winter, the Kiehl's head-to-toe hydrator set from Sephora features Crème De Corps, Crème De Corps Soy Milk and Honey Body Polish, Crème De Corps Dry Body Oil, and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve to literally keep you moisturized from your head to your toes.

A four-piece skincare set by cult-favorite brand Dr. Dennis Gross, this kit features 14 Treatments of Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peels, Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel, Hyaluronic Marine Dew It Right Eye Gel, and a Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion, all curated to give you the dewiest skin yet.

MAKEUP

You can cop the key players to your NYE makeup look with Stila's Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows in Golden Girl, Perlina, and Kitten Karma. The shades of silver, gold, and rose gold will help you create any shimmery, metallic look you desire.

If you are a Too Faced-lover, this holiday gift set is the best gift you could give yourself. It contains a three-pan face palette with a highlighter in "Angel Kisses," bronzer in "Winter Glow," and blush in "Christmas Flush," in addition to 18 eyeshadow shades and a travel-size Better Than Sex Mascara.