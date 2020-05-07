Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, medical professionals on the frontlines have risked their lives every day for the benefit of others. Outside hospital walls, the pandemic has presented a different, albeit just as harrowing, battle for survivors of domestic violence, who whose lives may be even more disrupted. As a thank you for their continued bravery and hard work, Sephora launched its Project Care program to give back to frontline workers in the healthcare industry, as well as survivors of domestic violence.

As part of the Project Care program, over 65,000 healthcare workers and domestic violence survivors will receive a variety of Sephora beauty products. All Sephora employees — from store associates to corporate personnel — had the opportunity to nominate deserving healthcare workers, for a total of 500 nominations. The brand will then send those nominated 100 kits each to divide amongst their co-workers. This will result in about 50,000 healthcare professionals receiving kits stocked with several skincare essentials from Sephora collection.

In support of domestic violence survivors, Sephora plans to donate 15,000 of its Play! beauty boxes, the brand's (sadly ending) beauty subscription box filled with tons of samples from super buzzy brands, to 150 women's shelters nationwide.

Additionally, as the necessity to wear a mask in public for the safety of yourself and others continues, Sephora has also planned to begin producing and selling face masks (the protective kind) for $10 starting on Monday, June 1. Half of the proceeds from the masks will be donated to Tides' Stronger Together Fund, which supports the organizations working to help the most vulnerable communities affected by Coronavirus.

Sephora is one of the many brands working hard to find ways to support those most affected by coronavirus. In a time when supporting each other is of the utmost importance, hopefully all brands find ways to help those in need in ways they can.