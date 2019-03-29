Sephora Announced The New #SephoraSquad Members & They're All Your Faves — EXCLUSIVE

If you've been eagerly awaiting news on a certain beauty influencer open call, your days of obsessively checking for word on it are over. Sephora announced the new #SephoraSquad members today, meaning you've got a whole new list of names to search and follow on Instagram. Many beauty enthusiasts applied to the open call when it was announced two months ago in hopes of being selected to help push exciting initiatives from Sephora forward, and today, the below individuals had their dreams of partnering with the mega retailer come true.

Essentially, the influencers will help promote new Sephora campaigns, product launches, events, and the like on their personal social platforms. Sephora will then cross-promote the content on their own channels, resulting in major visibility for the members of their #SephoraSquad. (The retailer has 16.7 million followers on Instagram alone.) The squad members will also get connected to insider experts as well as a network of top brands, and will benefit from peer and professional coaching. It's truly a dream gig for anyone who's ever wanted to work in the industry, and Sephora did an excellent job of making sure that those selected for it were passionate about leveraging the role for good.

"Our goal in curating the #SephoraSquad is to celebrate the most authentic and inspiring voices in the digital beauty space. Our finalists are not only true beauty enthusiasts, but each has a unique story to share; the diversity within our Squad reflects the diversity of the bigger beauty universe, which Sephora has long championed," the brand tells Elite Daily in a statement. "They are an amplification of the wonderful community of voices, perspectives and experiences. They are talented folks that are advocates for beauty but also, positivity, self-esteem, kindness and courage. And their audience is connected to that authenticity – it's real life to have issues, challenges and wins."

The brand went on to emphasize that truly inspiring group of individuals is "a reflection of our own clients, our Beauty Insider Community and the beauty and wellness community at large," and each and every one of them have a passionate fan base that has very much testified to their "positivity, transparency and courage, in beauty and in life."

If that hasn't already sold you that the selected squad members are absolutely worthy of a follow, scrolling through their Instagram feeds will. I've included links to all 28 of them, 24 of whom were selected via the open casting call and four of whom were hand-picked by Sephora, below, so prepare to go into a serious social media wormhole. (I'll wait): Shalom Blac, Nabela Noor, Ryan Potter, Kevin Ninh, Mama Caxx, Grace Atwood, Ashley Quiroz, Kathlyn Celeste, Liraz Roxy, Sarah Bryant, Ellen Kim, Kali, Samantha, Whitney Madueke, Ilekkiya, Idya Michael, Tiff Benson, Ohemaa Bonsu, Christine Le, Josseline Flores, Lushious Massacr, Maryam Remias, Alexis Martinez, Ciera Jewel, Aaisha Mohamud, Christina Vega, Erick, Tamara.

Inspirational, no? In even more exciting news, Sephora has plans to double the size of their squad later this year by opening up a casting call that only current Sephora Beauty Advisors will be able to answer. As the retailer notes, they are "the heart and soul of our client experience and represent everything that is 'experiential' about Sephora and as such, it’s absolutely fitting that they are a part of this community."

Any updates or news regarding future efforts for the #SephoraSquad will be posted to www.sephorasquad.com, so prepare for wormhole round two. In the meantime, get ready to fall in love with these new #SephoraSquad members, and learn even more about beauty than you ever thought possible.