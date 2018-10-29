When you're in the mood to hook up with no strings attached, texting your friend with benefits is often the best way to go. Your agreement is probably pretty clear, so it shouldn't take more than a quick and simple text message to set something up. If you want to ensure that you'll see them that night, though, there's a specific phrase that works like a charm. Send this text to your friend with benefits if you want to get together later, either at their place or yours.

The easiest way to let your hookup buddy know you're DTF is to be straightforward. Sending a coy winking emoji may be cute, but it might not be clear what you mean. Even the classic "wyd" or "u up?" texts can sometimes come across as vague. Believe it or not, there's an option that is so perfectly simple, it's almost guaranteed to work every time.

When it comes to your friend with benefits, there should be no need to beat around the bush. Simplicity is key in every aspect of a FWB situation, from the text asking them to come over, to the hookup itself. So, if you want to see your FWB tonight, here's exactly what you should say.

All it takes is one simple sentence. Text your FWB saying this: "I want to see you tonight." With this short and sweet message, you're making your intentions clear and extending an obvious invitation, but you're not being too forceful or making any assumptions about how they'll respond. Once you send this text, the ball is in the other person's court. Luckily, they'll very likely take the assist. I mean, why wouldn't they? You'll both score, therefore everybody wins.

Basketball metaphors aside, advocating for yourself and your needs in your relationships — whether it be sexually, romantically, or in any other aspect of your life — is so incredibly important. You should always be honest about what you're looking for up front, so there's no confusion and nobody ends up getting hurt or feeling like they wasted their time. Be sure to talk to your FWB about what you want, and be proactive about getting what you need — because you deserve it.

It may seem insignificant, but even something that's as easy to do as sending an assertive text can help boost your self-confidence and give you more courage in your everyday life. Start small, and before you know it, you'll be feeling as powerful as Beyoncé. After all, who run the world? Girls.

The next time you want some TLC from your FWB, send them this text to let them know. The "I want to see you tonight" message is flirty and fun, but it also gets right to the point. If you'd like to spend less time texting and more time together in the bedroom, this strategy is key. Help me help you, because isn't that what friends are for?

