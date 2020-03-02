Hard seltzer devotees, rejoice, because a festival dedicated entirely to your drank of choice is touring the country this year. The people behind New York's yearly Bacon and Beer Classic are jumping aboard the hard seltzer craze of the last few years by making it easier to treat your tastebuds to your favorites and some new offerings all in one place. Luckily, Seltzer Land's 2020 national hard seltzer tour is coming to so many different cities around the country, so there's a good chance you'll get to spend an afternoon enjoying live music, snacking on "Insta-worthy food," and, of course, sampling over 100 different kinds of hard seltzer, this spring.

Seltzer Land will be kicking off its inaugural year with a first stop at Minneapolis' Quincy Hall on April 18. In the coming weeks, the event will be traveling to Chicago's Union Staton on May 9, New York's Brooklyn Expo on May 16, and the Fisher Pavilion in Seattle on June 13. I wouldn't worry just yet if you don't happen to live in one of these cities, because stops are also planned for Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, and Austin this year — although the exact dates are still to be decided.

Whichever city's festival you decide to attend, you can expect pretty much the same seltzer-filled experience with plenty of fun add-ons to make a day of it. For $29, you and your seltzer squad will gain entry and access to food, live music, games, 'Gram-worthy photo-ops, and samples of over 100 different kinds of hard seltzer. The established hard seltzer brands you know and love will all be making an appearance, including White Claw, Bon & Viv, Crook & Marker, Wild Basin, and High Noon. In addition, companies like Smirnoff, Natural Light, Four Loko, Corona, and Bud Light will also be rolling out their hard seltzer offerings during the festival.

While you can enjoy samples from any of these brands with the purchase of your $29 ticket, the VIP package (which clocks in around $49-$59 depending on where you live) gets you a little more — a full 12-ounce can of your drink of a choice, a cocktail, early access, and more perks.

Again, tickets are currently available while supplies last for the stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, and Seattle, so I'd check out the Eventbrite links and book your tickets sooner rather than later. Cheers to starting off spring 2020 on the fizziest note yet.