Elite Daily
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Video For Keaton Jones Has A Really Powerful Message About Bullying

By
Share

Earlier in December, a video of a young boy went viral for heartbreaking reasons. A young man named Keaton Jones sat crying in his mother's car, discussing what it's like to be bullied at school. The video quickly gained a lot of attention online, receiving responses and support from celebrities and regular civilians alike. Selena Gomez's video for Keaton Jones has a really powerful message in it, and is something we should all keep in mind.

In Jones' video, he asks through tears,

He adds,

Jones also claims kids at school threw milk, ham, and bread on him and his clothing. He also claims they made fun of his nose and called him ugly.

It's a tough video to watch, and also all too common of an occurrence in schools across the nation.

Quickly after the video went viral, a few real-life heroes reached out to Jones. Captain America actor, Chris Evans, sent out the following message on Twitter:

Mark Ruffalo, who stars in Hulk, also jumped in:

Demi Lovato, Hailee Steinfeld, and Justin Bieber also sent out their own messages of support, along with professional athletes and other actors.

Now, Selena Gomez is joining in.

In her video message, Gomez addressed Jones directly and reminded him to stay strong.

She said,

Check out the video.

Since Jones' growing popularity, controversy has broken out over his mother's reported actions. Kimberly Jones is the woman behind the video camera and has gained her own attention for a post she reportedly wrote on Facebook in August. In the post, she shared images of her family holding confederate flags and used the phrase "butt hurt Americans."

In an interview with CBS, Kimberly discussed the photos. She said,

Interviewer Mark Strassman followed up, asking, "It didn't have anything to do with racist intent?"

Kimberly responded, "No. No. Absolutely not. I've said I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn't racist."

Despite his mother's actions, Jones' message remains impactful and powerful. He told CBS, "[The video] made me feel like I had accomplished something real. Something that could actually change the world."

To learn more about how you can help put an end to bullying, visit stopbullying.gov.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Elite Daily on YouTube